Patience pays off when teams obey the meaning. At Duncan Field Wednesday night, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes had plenty of it.
The Braves (5-6) needed just one inning to take care of visiting North Platte. JIH sent 22 batters to the plate in the first inning, including five hit-by-pitches, six walks, singles from Brendon Ground, Nazareth Robinson, Jack Sughroue, Nolan Hyde, a double from Carlos Espino and a triple by Landon Hinrichs.
All resulted in 17 runs in the frame for the home squad in what ended a 24-1 victory in five innings.
"We came out with a purpose (Wednesday) and had some good at-bats and took advantage of some miscues and stayed within our approach of what we needed to do and came away with the victory," said JIH skipper Nate Story.
"Patience at the plate and finding a pitch was key and my guys did a great job of that and it showed."
Brady Hamburger started on the bump for the Braves and lasted four innings while giving up one run on two hits and three strikeouts on 55 pitches. Hamburger did not throw a ball until fifth batter of the game and only threw five pitches in the first inning.
"He was absolutely on fire. He filled up the zone," Story said of Hamburger. "He didn't really have a curveball but he had a great secondary pitch with his changeup, finding a way to mix that in and keeping hitters off balance and letting his defense work for him.
"We had one miscue in center with a little bit of complacency, but other than that our defense played very well and if we can play like that all the time we are tough to beat."
Tate McIntyre came in relief of Hamburger in the fifth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning. The third North Platte batter reached base, but was caught in a rundown to end the game.
JIH added one run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth after its explosive first.
North Platte didn't record its first defensive out until the 17th batter in the opening inning. The Braves knocked out North Platte starting pitcher Kayden Baker after the 10th batter reached base.
"Team at-bats are very important for this team," Story said. "No guys on this team are up there for themselves and that makes a huge difference, and guys were finding ways to get on and we manufactured runs when we needed to."
Wednesday was the first game of a seven-game home stand for JIH, which will be great for the young squad as the Braves haven't played at home since May 25.
"It's going to be nice to play at home over the next week. We've been on the road to Omaha for a few games and to North Platte, so it will be nice to play at home in front of the greatest fans in the world and it's a great feeling for these young guys," Story said.
JIH will play Grand Island Thursday night at Duncan.
"Grand Island always play the game right and so we got to be ready for anything that comes at us," he said.
North Platte............001 00x x — 1 3 2
JIH..................(17)14 4xx x — 24 18 1
W — Brady Hamburger. L — Kayden Baker.
2B — H, Brendon Ground, Landon Hinrichs, Jacob Reichstein
3B — H, Hinrichs