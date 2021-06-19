Considering where Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes was a week ago, Friday's result is a step in the right direction.
"A big improvement," as head coach Nate Story put it.
The Braves split a doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast Vermeer High Plains at Duncan Field just six days after being swept by the same team.
JIH received a stellar pitching performance in its 6-2 victory in game one, but it struggled in multiple facets in the 11-4 nightcap loss.
Lucas Gabriel paced the Braves through the opener with 6 2/3 innings of quick work. He was nicked for two runs, only one of which was earned, while striking out four and walking only two.
Owen Baxter's game-tying RBI triple in the third was the biggest blemish on Gabriel's line. Southeast's only other run scored on a Braves error that should have ended the fourth inning.
The field umpire called Devin Lawler safe at first after JIH first baseman Braden Rutt extended in the air to corral a throw from third. Rutt appeared to stay on the bag, but his motion of reaching upward was convincing enough to credit a throwing error and create an unearned run.
Gabriel worked around a two-out walk in the fifth and retired the side in the sixth before a second two-out walk at 95 pitches in the sixth ended his night.
"He got ahead of hitters and he challenged hitters," Story said of Gabriel. "He got ahead with the fastball, had a good curveball to keep the guys off-balance, and when you get ahead of hitters you give yourself a good chance... I thought he just absolutely attacked the strike zone."
Rutt finished game one 3-for-4 to lead the Braves offense. He and Cameron Brumbaugh recorded RBIs in the ugly defensive half of the fourth for Southeast, which committed three errors in the frame and five for the game.
But the Braves didn't carry over any momentum into game two, falling behind 6-0 after 1 1/2 innings.
"We just came out flat," Story said. "We took it for granted that we came out and won the first one. We thought we'd just roll into the next one."
A combination of walks and an error allowed Southeast to score first, despite a pair of base hits.
Four consecutive singles in the second inning, the last of which a two-run single by Baxter, added two of the three Southeast runs in the frame. An RBI groundout by Gavin Clauss scored the other.
Braves starter Logan Kennedy lasted just 2 1/3 and was responsible for seven runs — all earned — on six hits.
Tucker Adams and Rutt silenced the Southeast bats through the next 3 2/3.
Xander Uhrmacher surrendered a pair of runs in the seventh, but only one was earned.
JIH managed a pair of unearned runs in the second. Uhrmacher brought in Elijah Johnson with a sacrifice and Gabriel swiped home on a wild pitch.
In the sixth, Brumbaugh plated Evan Rust with a groundout to the right side and Nick Conant singled in Jayden Teichmeier.
JIH is off until Wednesday when it travels to Kearney.
"These guys have had a long week in the sun," Story said.
Game one
LSE.............001 100 0 — 2 3 5
JIH..............100 401 x — 6 7 1
W — Lucas Gabriel. L — Gage Frederick.
3B — SE, Owen Baxter.
Game two
LSE............331 020 2 — 11 11 1
JIH.............020 002 x — 4 6 2
W — Parker Alexander. L — Logan Kennedy.
2B — H, Jayden Teichmeier.