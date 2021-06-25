Coming off a road sweep of rival Kearney Wednesday night, the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves were back at Duncan Field Thursday for a doubleheader against Norfolk.
The Braves took the sweep of Norfolk after winning 11-1 in the first game, then having to rally to win game two 5-3.
“In game one, we did a great job. We did what we needed to do,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “We came out and had a great effort out of Daeton (Espino). We did a great job at the plate that helped us come out with an 11-1 victory.”
Offensively for JIH in game one, the Braves recorded 11 runs on nine hits. The big inning for JIH came in the fourth inning where 14 batters reached the plate and tallied nine of its 11 total runs on four hits.
“I felt like they were pretty aggressive at the plate,” Story said. “In the first game, they did a better job of making the ball travel, getting good pitches to hit and they knew that they put the ball in play, especially with a little bit of rain off and on. I think they knew they had to put pressure on some guys.
“Going up to the plate and forcing the defense to make plays was a big thing for us.”
Espino went four innings, struck out two, walked two and gave up two hits on 58 pitches. Tucker Adams came in relief of Espino in the bottom of the fifth and allowed one earned run with a strikeout and one walk on 16 pitches to close out the mercy-rule shortened game.
“Daeton does what Daeton does. He is going to go out and he is going to challenge the hitter,” said Story of Espino. “He gave up two runs and it took him a little bit to settle in. Once he did he finds a groove and we play great defense behind him. The boys have all the confidence in the world with any person that is on the mound.”
In game two for the Braves, the bats were not as hot as in game one. JIH was limited due to Norfolk starting pitcher Sawyer Wolff, who had the Braves searching for a hit until the third inning when Nick Conant gave them their first hit of the game.
The Braves were trailing 2-0 heading into the third due to a couple of throwing errors by the defense. But, JIH settled down and came back to score three runs in the bottom of the third. A hit-by-pitch, a walk and a Conant single scored two runs to tie the game and then Braden Rutt hit another single to score Conant to give the Braves the lead.
“In game two, (Norfolk starting pitcher) Sawyer Wolff threw a heck of a game. He kept us off-balanced and we struggled to find the ball,” said Story.
Norfolk added one more run in the top of the fifth after Wolff led the inning off with a double and Easton Sullivan drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.
Hastings answered in the bottom of the sixth with Lucas Gabriel, who led the inning with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base. With two outs Evan Rust knocked in Gabriel with an RBI single to give the Braves the lead. Then, Jayden Teichmeier took a 1-1 pitch and found the right field line for an RBI double to score Rutt and give JIH the 5-3 lead that held.
“We stayed within our approach,” Story said. “Our kids had some great team at-bats. I told the boys after the game that this was a team win and everyone had a part in it to come away with two league wins is a great day for us.”
Logan Kennedy went six innings for the Braves and gave up three runs on four hits. Hayden Demuth, who had one walk and one strikeout, earned the save for the Braves with 16 pitches to close out the game.
“(Kennedy) did a great job. (We had) one rough inning with a couple of errors. He stayed within himself and we were able to battle,” Story said. “He limited himself giving up runs and found a way out of it. He threw extremely efficiently. It is wonderful to see him composed within himself and challenge hitters.”
“Hayden (Demuth) hadn’t pitched since last week against Kearney. It has been awhile since he has been on the bump,” Story said. “He came in and he was going to challenge hitters. Getting a save against a good Norfolk team is an awesome job.”
On Saturday, JIH travels to Scottsbluff for a doubleheader and then turns right around Sunday to play McCook at Duncan Field.
Story said it’ll be a grueling 24-hour stretch with four important games.
“This weekend is massively important,” Story said. “So far we have handled ourselves in area (games). We want to keep that momentum going so we can set ourselves up for high level success when we get to the end of the season tournament.”