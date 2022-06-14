In a battle for first place in the Cornhusker League, it was Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes besting Kearney Post 52 Tuesday night at Duncan Field for the division lead.
“Our guys just battled (Tuesday). They gave us a good opportunity to win and everyone did what they needed to do and this was a great team win,” said JIH skipper Nate Story, whose team won 9-7.
Kearney jumped out early on JIH scoring one in the first and two in the second with a doubles from Jacob Hansen and Tysen Cabela. Both were off Braves starter Landon Hinrichs.
“(Kearney) hit us first,” Story said. “We were down for a little bit, but we came back and put some runs on the board. We had some guys come in and pick us up. We minimized the damage they could’ve had.”
Hastings answered in the bottom of the second with a run of its own after Nolan Hyde led off the inning with a walk and Braxton Wiles was hit by a pitch. Naz Robinson stepped up and hit a double to right-center field to score Hyde.
Robinson provided much of the Braves’ offensive spark, who finished 4-for-4 with three singles and a double and drove in four runs.
“He came though huge (Tuesday) at the plate,” Story said of Robinson. “He was able to see some fastballs. He got out there and had some team at-bats. Naz did a good job of accepting his role and doing what he needed to do to help this team win.”
Kearney threatened in the fourth inning, causing Hinrichs to be pulled with the bases loaded. Hinrichs gave up four runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Brady Hamburger came on in relief of Hinrichs. Hamburger surrendered a run on a sac fly but managed to get out of the jam without further damage.
“Brady came in and we know he is going to throw strikes. If he gets hit around, I’d rather see that than walks,” Story said. “He did what he needed to do and Jackson Sughroue came in in the seventh to shut the door. No one panicked and so it was awesome to see from this group.”
The Braves responded again in the fourth as Carlos Espino walked in Robinson, who led off the inning with a single off Kearney starting pitcher Bryce Andersen. Andersen went four innings, giving up four runs on five hits.
JIH tacked on two runs in the fifth after Robinson singled and plated Sughroue and Hyde to tie the game at 4-4.
Kearney countered with three runs in the sixth, but JIH would flex its offensive muscle yet again in the bottom of the sixth with five runs on only one hit in the inning.
“Early in the game we were talking about approaches and they were jumping out early in the count,” Story said. “When they finally settled in, they saw some pitches and were able to get on base and have guys come through.”
Kearney...........120 103 0 — 7 10 3
JIH (8-9)............010 125 x — 9 7 4
W — Brady Hamburger. L — Bryce Andersen.
2B — H, Robinson. K, Cabela, Andersen, Skala.
Seniors game suspended
Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs took their undefeated record into Tuesday’s matchup against rival Kearney Runza. But the weather won out.
The Chiefs’ trailed 3-0 and were at bat in the bottom of the third when the game was suspended. It will be played out at a later date, the Hastings Baseball account said on Twitter.
Kearney scored all three of its runs in the opening frame on Five Points starter Daeton Espino.
After the Hastings pitcher induced two outs on seven pitches, six straight batters reached. Runs scored on a single by Quinn Foster, a hit batsman, and a bases-loaded walk.
The Chiefs didn’t capitalize on Luke Brooks’ two-out walk in the home half of the first and left a man in scoring position in the second.
Hastings plays again Friday at home against Lincoln High.