Hastings Tribune
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A promising start didn’t hold for Hastings College Wednesday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 11:51 pm
In an upset bid at Jamestown, the Broncos couldn’t keep the Jimmies’ Mason Walters quiet for longer than 20 minutes.
Walters, who finished with a game-high 37 points, scored 24 points in the second half to separate top-seeded UJ from Hastings (15-14) in a 76-61 win.
The Broncos were outscored 46-33 in the second half after trailing by just two at the halftime break.
Though Hastings trailed most of the opening half, the margin was never more than five points. Phil Cisrow hit a 3-pointer with 12:32 left to tie the game at 11, and Evan Kingston knotted it again at 22.
Reggie Thomas, who was one of three HC players in double figures, gave the Broncos their first lead with 7:01 remaining in the first half, then tied the game for a third time with 21 seconds left.
Jamestown got the last laugh of the half on Will Cordes’ buzzer-beater, then opened the second half with seven straight points. The Jimmy lead reached 10 points just 3 1/2 minutes in.
A Grady Corrigan 3-pointer with 14:43 left capped a 7-0 run by HC to pull back within three — the closest the Broncos got in their season-ending loss.
Walters, the conference’s leading scorer, enjoyed scoring stretches of eight and 10 points in a row by himself over the next 10 minutes as the Jimmies’ advantage reached 18 points with two minutes to play.
Danilo Matovic led all HC scorers with 13 points off the bench on 6-for-11 shooting. Cisrow and Thomas scored 10 apiece.
Will Cordes had 15 for UJ and Cole Woodford 11.
The Jimmies host fifth-seeded Concordia in Saturday’s semifinals.