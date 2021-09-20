The door stood open for the Hastings College Broncos to get their first football win Saturday. But Jamestown slammed it shut.
The Jimmies mounted a late three-touchdown rally for a dramatic 32-28 win over HC in the Broncos’ homecoming game at Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Jamestown’s comeback crowded 22 points into the final five minutes, causing some head scratching as to how this all happened.
“We did a couple of things to put ourselves in a position to close out. But in the last six or seven minutes we consistently opened the door for (Jamestown),” said HC coach Matt Franzen, who saw the Broncos’ record drop to 0-3. “We have to figure out a way to close. Our word of the week was ‘sustain’. Sustain drives and momentum. I told our guys we sustained for three and a half quarters today.”
Early in the fourth quarter, HC held a cozy 28-10 lead. The Bronco defense had been playing well. The offense was showing enough firepower.
Hastings turned to its running game in the final quarter, playing keep-away from the Jimmies.
The Jimmies’ defense had other ideas, however, forcing punts and getting multiple opportunities to close in on and overtake Hastings.
The Jimmies started putting the heat on HC halfway into the fourth quarter when they blocked a Hastings punt. Two minutes later the Jimmies threw an 18-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Bronco margin to 28-17.
Jamestown melted HC’s lead down to 28-25 a minute later by way of a 57-yard touchdown pass.
The big blow against the Broncos came with 42 seconds remaining.
That’s when the Jimmies unleashed an 80-yard TD aerial followed by the conversion kick. Suddenly Jamestown had the lead and the four-point victory margin.
“They had a few athletes on the field and found creative ways to get the ball to those athletes in the open field the last five minutes,” Franzen said.
The Broncos had enough time for its offense to desperately try to pull out a win. But the game ended on a quarterback sack.
Did HC become too conservative with its fourth-quarter offense, especially down the stretch and clinging to an ever-shrinking lead? Could a few safe pass plays have helped HC’s ball control?
“We just wanted to run the clock out and pick up a couple of first downs,” Franzen said. “In hindsight we should have thrown the ball on first down or second down and pick up a couple of first downs. It might have won us the ball game. But if you throw incomplete, then you’re punching yourself in the head saying why did you throw when you should have been running the clock.”
The HC coaching staff is left wondering how the team will respond after this homecoming heartbreaker, compounded by lopsided losses in the Broncos’ first two games.
“I told our guys we’re really going to have to have a gut check. Our next two games are on the road. I don’t know how we will respond,” Franzen said.
Saturday’s first quarter saw the Broncos respond quite well.
HC scored first, a five-yard pass to Garrett Esch from quarterback John Zamora.
The second quarter witnessed a HC touchdown throw with some trickery — a 29-yard halfback pass from Tyree Nesmith that found the hands of Lane Heikkinen. The Broncos climbed on top 14-7.
In the third period HC grabbed a 22-10 advantage when Zamora threw a six-yard TD strike to Courtney Lane.
Hastings’ final scoring came three minutes into the last quarter — a Zamora eight-yard touchdown scamper. Now the Broncos had a 28-10 lead that Jamestown overcame.
Zamora finished with a good passing day. He threw for 270 yards, posting a 73 percent completion average (25 for 34) marred by one interception.
Nesmith led the Bronco ball-carrying charge. He ran for a game-high 95 yards on 29 carries.
Will Austin topped all HC pass catchers with seven receptions for 47 yards.
On the Bronco defense, Tyler Pawloski registered a team-high nine total tackles. Tydus Clay contributed seven total tackles.
The Broncos are on the road this week to Mitchell, S.D. to play Dakota Wesleyan.
UJ (2-1)..................7 3 0 22 —32
HC (0-3).................7 7 7 7 — 28
H — Garrett Esch 5 pass from John Zamora (Will Austin kick)
J — Marcus Giles 5 pass from Cade Torgerson (Izaak Myles kick)
H — Lane Heikkinen 29 pass from Tyree Nesmith (Jason Bachle kick)
J — Myles 22 field goal
H — Courtney Lane 6 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
H — Zamora 8 run (Bachle kick)
J — Micah Madyun 18 pass from Torgerson (Myles kick)
J — Javon Bowie 57 pass from Torgerson (Marcus Giles catch)
J — Madyun 80 pass from Torgerson (Myles kick)
J H
First Downs 13 24
Rushes-Yards 20-30 47-74
Passing Yards 342 270
Comp-Att-Int 19-40-0 25-34-1
Total Yards 372 344
Punts 10-36.7 8-25.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties Yards 7-62 2-19
Time of Pos. 24:29 35:31
RUSHING — J, Isaiah Harter 1-(-4), Frankie Ingraldi 9-0, Torgerson 10-34. H, Zamora 10-(-20), Nesmith 29-95, Brett Simonsen 6-4, Daelyn Fairrow 2-(-5).
PASSING — J, Torgerson 19-40 342. H, Nesmith 1-1 29, Austin 1-2 2.
RECEIVING — J, Isaiah Roebuck 1-0, Chris Sayler 1-(-1), Giles 2-29, Sidney Luna 1-9, Javon Bowie 2-63, Madyun 9-217, Steve Justice 2-35. H, Nesmith 2-0, Simonsen 1-10, Heikkinen 2-36, Hale Chargois 1-20, Lane 2-54, Austin 7-47, Quentin Synek 3-29, Fairrow 1-14, Esch 5-54, Ryan Farley 1-6.