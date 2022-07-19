LEXINGTON — It looked good early, and promising late on Tuesday for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes, but the Braves were too late in their comeback effort against Grand Island Five Points Bank.
The Braves paced the game for three innings but scrambled to get back in the race and ultimately fell short in the championship of the Class A juniors, Area 7 tournament at Optimist Sports Complex in Lexington.
Grand Island, which had to be beaten twice, took the title with a 10-7 win.
The loss ends the Braves’ season at 25-20, short of a second trip to the state tournament in as many years.
Landon Hinrichs had Johnson Imperial Homes off and running with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning and starter Nolan Hyde held the lead for three spotless frames.
But Grand Island loaded the bases in the fourth with three singled in a row to begin the inning and evened the game on a wild pitch and a walk.
In for relief, Jackson Sughroue got the first man he faced out on a fly ball, but then Jaxson Nesvara singled for the lead.
Then an error by Sughroue scored Cedric Sullivan and a sacrifice fly made it 5-2.
Grand Island didn’t look back despite being threatened by the Braves.
Five Points tacked on two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Johnson Imperial Homes mounted a comeback, beginning in the sixth with an RBI groundout with the bases loaded by Sughroue, who finished with three hits.
Carlos Espino scored on the play after being hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Braxton Wiles also wore a pitch before Naz Robinson singled.
Against reliever Dyllan Hinrichs, the Braves proceeded to lead the bags juiced.
Their momentum was halted when Grand Island put three men on to start its sixth and cashed all of them in thanks to a walk, single and JIH error.
Sughroue and Hyde flipped the needle back to Hastings when they doubled in two runs apiece with two outs, but shortly after the Braves’ season was over.
Robinson and Sughroue combined for six of the team’s 10 hits.
JIH (25-20)......200 001 4 — 7 10 2
GIFP...............000 523 x — 10 12 0
W — Camden Jensen. L — Nolan Hyde.
2B — H, Landon Hinrichs, Hyde, Naz Robinson, Jackson Sughroue.