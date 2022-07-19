LEXINGTON — It looked good early, and promising late on Tuesday for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes, but the Braves were too late in their comeback effort against Grand Island Five Points Bank.

The Braves paced the game for three innings but scrambled to get back in the race and ultimately fell short in the championship of the Class A juniors, Area 7 tournament at Optimist Sports Complex in Lexington.

