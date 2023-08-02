Decisions didn’t get any easier for Hastings Five Points Bank head coach Blake Marquardt this summer.
Not even after the Chiefs’ season concluded following an 0-2 performance at the Class A Seniors National Division state tournament hosted by Duncan Field over a week ago.
As has become customary, the Hastings American Legion baseball program distributes three postseason awards to recognize player impact on the season. Coaches’ votes decide the recipients, meaning Marquardt and assistants Tom Johnsen and Kasey Ohnoutka were tasked with grading the players on their roster.
The assessment was difficult, Marquardt said, because of the challenges he and the coaching staff faced in constructing a lineup on a nightly basis.
The issue wasn’t a lack, but rather a plethora of deserving players.
“I just felt like we had so much talent that were very similar (in) aspects,” he said. “One may be a better hitter, but the other is a better defender. Then other times certain guys were hot, so it was just trying to play guys at the right position with giving them proper rest.
“To be honest, I don’t know if I ever got it right.”
It was easy to get pick-and-choosey with these Chiefs, who finished the summer 32-15 with an Area 7 championship that they fought through the playback bracket to claim.
“That was probably the biggest obstacle, but also the thing I enjoyed watching the most, as well,” Marquardt said of the season-long competition for playing time.
On a team full of virtual equals, though, there was one clear standout — at least offensively.
For his stellar season, Elijah Johnson was the 2023 recipient of the Shorty Meyer Most Valuable Player Award.
“It was unanimous amongst the coaches,” Marquardt said. “The number he put up offensively is a number you don’t see very often. You just don’t.”
That would be Johnson’s .468 batting average, which placed him second on the program’s all-time season list behind Mike Boeve.
Johnson hit safely in 36 of the 42 games he played this summer, posting a team-best 59 hits and 39 runs batted in.
Marquardt said Johnson’s consistency at the dish was impressive. More so, though, was his versatility to be able to bunt the ball for hits and in sacrifice scenarios.
“EJ is one of the best bunters I’ve been around. Ever,” Marquardt said.
While Johnson was ultimately the choice for the Shorty Meyer Award, having led the most dominant facet of the Chiefs’ game, Marquardt said the coaches felt left-handed pitcher Creighton Jacobitz was just as deserving for his effort on the hill.
Jacobitz (4-3) made nine starts and completed a team-high 50 1/3 innings with 55 strikeouts while posting a 2.92 earned run average.
“He was our No. 1 pitcher in our program,” Maruqardt said, “and that’s really tough to overlook.
“It was definitely contemplated.”
Earl Applebee Hustle Award
Another hat in the ring for MVP was Nick Conant, who was ultimately, perhaps, better fit for the Earl Applebee Hustle Award given annually to the player “exemplifying the hustle, determination and fiery spirit shown by Earl and his Hastings Chiefs teams.”
Conant was a do-it-all man for the Chiefs, logging 45 1/3 innings on the mound while hitting .396 at the plate and mixing in in both the infield and outfield.
Coach’s comments: “Our team is not the same without him. He was right there with our best pitchers. He had a 7-1 record, which is our best on the mound... If you take him off the team, the dynamic changes.
“The thing I like about Nick, and why earned the award was he just grinded all summer. He never wanted to come out. Even though he played 40 games this summer, his hustle was like no other. He was looking for all the extra bases, hustled out of the box, on and off the field. He impressed me with his ability to do what coaches asked consistently.”
Ron Hofeldt Teammate Award
Logan Kennedy didn’t show up on as many stat sheets as he might have hoped to this summer, but his contributions to Hastings Five Points Bank were quantifiable in other ways.
Kennedy was a “glue guy” for the Chiefs, meaning “He kept us all together all of the time, and it was just fun to watch him cheer for somebody other than himself and just how unselfish he is. You’ve gotta have those guys and they sometimes go under the radar, but for me, he did not,” said Marquardt.
Kennedy (2-1) pitched 12 1/3 innings in 11 appearances and carried a 1.70 ERA.
Coach’s comments: “He was the first to praise teammates and it was always about them over him, every single day... I’m really glad he came out this year.”
Award descriptions
Shorty Meyer Award: Given each year to the most valuable player on the Five Points Bank team. Shorty was a long-time supporter of Hastings American Legion baseball, and despite being handicapped early in life, was always ready to pitch in and help with whatever needed to be done, whether that was repairing equipment, working on the grounds, or his long-time job of ticket taker. Shorty displayed a relentless spirit and a willingness to do whatever needed to be done for the good of Hastings baseball.
Earl Applebee Hustle Award: This award is in honor and memory of long-time Hastings Chiefs coach Earl Applebee. Given each year to the Five Points Bank player exemplifying the hustle, determination and fiery spirit shown by Earl and his Hastings Chiefs teams. Coach Applebee was one of the main forces in establishing a strong legion and youth baseball program in Hastings. Always known as “Mr. Baseball” in Hastings, Applebee coached the Chiefs from 1952-66. During his tenure, the program produced four state championships, two national regional championships, one national sectional championship and a third-place finish in the 1960 American Legion World Series.
Ron Hofeldt Teammate Award: Since 2009, this award is given yearly to a Five Points Bank player who demonstrates good sportsmanship and outstanding teammate qualities. From 2004-07, it was given to the Hastings Indians MVP. This award is named for Ron Holfeldt, who was a long-time supporter of Hastings baseball. He served as a Little League coach, co-founding and coaching the Indians. Hofeldt was an active supporter and leader of many youth programs in Hastings, especially working with handicapped and underprivileged children.