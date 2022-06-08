Elijah Johnson tagged a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to lift the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs to a 5-4 win over North Platte.
Johnson came to the plate with one out and connected on a fastball that scored Lucas Gabriel for the win.
“I recognized it out of his hand, and I wanted to make sure I got a barrel to it,” Johnson said about the pitch. “I didn’t want to over-swing, under-swing. I just wanted to get a barrel to the ball. And when I did I kept running.”
Wednesday was Johnson’s second walk-off hit. His first came over the weekend in an Omaha tournament.
The victory at Duncan Field was the Chiefs’ third win over North Platte and extended FPB’s record to 11-0. The game was Hastings’ first home outing since late May.
Gabriel tallied the winning score after he got to first base when hit by a pitch.
Hastings closed the game with a good batting production. The Chiefs finished with 12 hits.
“We had a talk after the game about good teams finding ways to win. Today we found a way,” said FPB coach Blake Marquardt. “We probably didn’t play a very good, clean game of baseball. We have a lot of things to clean up. The key to being successful is not being satisfied just because you won.”
Neither team could produce a big breakout inning. Two runs were the most either team scored in any inning.
FPB generated a 2-1 lead by putting up a pair of runs in the bottom of the second frame. Lucas Gabriel tallied from third base on a throwing error. Kayleb Saurer. Then Markus Miller got home on a Nick Conant single.
Hastings tied it up at 3-all in the third inning. Daeton Espino raced home on an error. He got on with a walk, advanced to second base on a balk, then took third base on a ground out.
After North Platte owned a 4-3 advantage in the fourth inning, FPB knotted the contest at 4-4 in the fifth inning. Braden Rutt tied the game up on a Gabriel single. Rutt reached base on a single.
Relief pitcher Markus Miller did his job by shutting down North Platte in the late innings. He came to the mound replacing FPB starting hurler Creighton Jacobitz.
Jacobitz worked five and one-third innings. He allowed six hits and he struck out six. Miller was credited with the win.
The Chiefs get an opportunity to continue their unbeaten streak today at Duncan Field hosting Grand Island in a make-up game from May 24.
FPB has a 1-0 record so far against G.I. The Chiefs defeated Grand Island 14-3 on May 29.
“We don’t talk about wins and losses,” Marquardt said. “We talk about ways to get better. I don’t like the way we played tonight. I thought it was very sloppy. We got away with some mistakes.”
NP....................012 100 0 — 4 7 4
FPB..................021 010 1 — 5 11 1
W — Markus Miller. L — Carsen Johnson
2B — NP, Johnson, Cole Wright. FPB, Nick Conant, Elijah Johnson.