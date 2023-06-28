Nick Jones knows just how deep Duncan Field is, so he left the batter’s box in a hurry.
The crack of the wood bat on the 1-1 fastball, the feeling of the sweet spot meant almost nothing in the not-so-hitter-friendly park.
“It’s kind of one of those things where at Duncan you just never know if it’s going out,” Jones told team broadcaster Steve Stein on the “Sodcast” podcast.
But this one off of Jones’ bat was headed out of the stadium for a solo home run and a place on Duncan Field’s list of big sluggers — even though he didn’t think it’d end up over the right field wall and on South Street.
“I was trying to go for a triple at that point because I’ve hit balls like that before and that just didn’t feel any different than the others,” Jones said before deflecting credit.
“I guess it was just a good day for the wind.”
Wind or not, it takes a well-struck ball to leave the brick-enclosed baseball yard measuring 408-feet to dead center, 405 in the gaps and close to 370 down both the right and left field lines.
Last weekend, Jones hit just the second home run this summer out of Duncan. The other flew off teammate Kale Jensen’s bat on June 12, also to right field.
Like most hitters, Jones quickly accepted the reality that he may not lift one out of the park during a home game this season. He’s a second-year Sodbuster, so his realization came about 11 months ago when he saw Duncan Field for the first time.
His first summer in Hastings featured four doubles on the team’s home field, his only hits to go for extra bases during a campaign he finished batting .292.
Home runs, especially to the pull side, aren’t generally his focus, anyway.
“It’s kind of one of our philosophies at Arkansas Tech, just stay inside the ball,” Jones said. “If you get an outside pitch, which is where a lot of guys pitch me, take it the other way. And that’s what I try to do.”
Jones and the Sodbusters (6-19) hope to take their season a different route with the second half now set for full swing.
The team’s first 25 games weren’t much fun, though they featured some fun moments.
Jones said the key is to leave the bad days and plays in the past.
“Really have to try and keep things light,” he said. “Can’t get too caught up on it. Just make sure the guys are having fun with it.”
The Sodbusters only recently earned their first win on their home field. It required a form of extra-inning heroics.
Hastings loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th inning last Friday night and won the game against the Casper Spuds when Gage Franck was drilled by a pitch.
The win snapped an 0-for-13 skid at Duncan Field this summer.
“Yeah that was just a great win for the guys,” said Jones, who walked three times on the night. “Everybody contributed and we came together and won a ballgame. Big team win right there.”
The Sodbusters open the second half of the season in Spearfish, S.D., to face the Sasquatch, who went 11-14 in their first 25 contests.
Fremont was the first half champion at 17-8 while the Badlands (N.D.) Big Sticks finished 17-9.
Hastings’ top performers at the dish have been Zach Vetal and Markos Cabranes.
Vetal leads the team with his .350 average and .975 OPS in 60 at bats. He has scored 10 runs and driven in an equal amount.
Cabranes is hitting .295 with a team-high 26 hits and 18 runs scored.
On the mound, Daulton Juden (3-2) has been the team’s most reliable starter. In a team-high 32 innings he has 28 strikeouts and a 3.38 earned run average.
Hastings native Jacob Shaw has impressed in his relief role, registering a 0.64 ERA and 16 Ks in 14 innings.