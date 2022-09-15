Ernest Hausmann

Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann chases down a Georgia Southern ball carrier in Saturday's 45-42 loss. Black Shirts were taken back from Husker defensive players this week after the loss.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

LINCOLN — On Oklahoma week new interim head coach Mickey Joseph said his Nebraska team has picked up the pace in practice this week and is ready to play.

Nebraska enters the game as an 11-point underdog to the No. 6 Sooners, as Joseph leads the Huskers in his first game as the head man after the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.

