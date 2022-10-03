LINCOLN — In the 35-21 Saturday over Indiana in Lincoln, coaches and players hope they laid down a blueprint for how NU can be successful in the next seven Big Ten conference games.
Against the Hoosiers, Nebraska played loose, physical and fast, in unleashing frustration from a long list close-game losses during the past two seasons.
Despite all the drama that has been the 2022 Nebraska season, the Huskers stand at 1-1 in the west — part of a six-way tie for first place — and with a chance to play in the Big Ten championship game still alive.
"I think everything in athletics is day to day and then on games is week to week," Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said during Monday's weekly press conference.
"But it's the wild west right now. Everybody's fighting but if you look at the games, the games are coming down to the fourth quarter. It's really tough games. So, we got to take one game at a time. We got Rutgers and we got to get ready for Rutgers, but the west is the is wild right now."
Nebraska started preparations with practice on Monday for a rare Friday-night game against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, with players feeling the after-effects of what was a physical game against the Hoosiers.
Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the poster child for how Nebraska players are feeling in getting ready for the Scarlett Knights.
Thompson is nursing a number of injuries and was pulled briefly from the Indiana game after having his throwing shoulder slammed to the turf by a defender. He later returned after a discussion with Joseph on the sideline.
No way Thompson was not going to play.
"I've been pushing through some things you know, think I had a left calf contusion, left wrist sprain, one week AC joint, obviously landed on my shoulder this past game, just dealing with some stuff," he said.
"So, that's why it's really important that we have every quarterback ready to play just in case something happened. But like I told coach Joseph, I'm not going off the field unless it's a season-ending injury."
What's more, Thompson said, Joseph has challenged him to be more vocal on the field and demand more from his teammates, including the offensive line.
Though Thompson took a number of hits against Indiana, he said overall he thought the offensive line played well — well enough that Thompson said he's taking the group out to dinner this week.
"He challenged me to be more demanding and be more vocal with those guys," he said.
"And then he said when he used to play quarterback, he used to make comments like, when you get knocked down to the ground and an O lineman comes to help pick you up, he goes 'tell him that you shouldn't be on the ground the first place.' I told him I'll be more demanding but I'm gonna do it in my own way."
Thompson said he appreciates Joseph and other coaches getting on him because it helps to improve his game.
"My dad was harder on me than any coach that we have here," Thompson said.
"So, I'm used to that. He used to get my face when I was a kid growing up. He was hard on me. He was always in my face and always just telling me what I needed to hear. But now I mean, doesn't matter what a player or coach says to me and I feel like if anybody has a competitive spirit and wants to win and as a self-motivator there's really nothing that anybody can say or do regardless of if it's family friends, a coach, or a teammate."
Following Nebraska's win Saturday, Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts presented a game ball to Joseph in front of the team, which erupted in celebration in the locker room.
Joseph said it was good to see his players rewarded for their hard work, especially after so many close, tough losses.
"The big emotional part for me was just seeing their faces after the game because they've been in so many close games that they hadn't closed out," he said.
"So just seeing the relief on their face 'like OK, we know we can do it.' You know, you can always tell somebody, 'I know you can do it,' but if they never do it then they're going to have doubts."
On defense, Nebraska held Indiana scoreless in the second half, in what was Bill Busch's debut as NU's new defensive coordinator.
Senior linebacker Chris Kolarevic said players have bought into what Busch is trying to teach defenders. Coming into the Indiana game coaches talked about the need for defenders to get lined up properly and then to make plays.
Nebraska's defense turned in a significantly improved performance against the Hoosiers, recording just six missed tackles compared to double digits in the loss to Oklahoma.
"Just the energy that he brings every day," Kolarevic said about Busch.
"He's someone who's always talking, which you know he kind of can get on your nerves at times, but it's a good thing. It really ends up being a good thing because he's just talking all the time, he's always getting on guys whether you're doing well or you're doing bad. He's always getting on guys getting guys better. He wants his team to win really bad and he brings a lot of really good energy to this place."
In other notes:
— Freshman defensive back Malcolm Hartzog was named freshman of the week by the Big Ten on Monday. The 5-9, 170-pound cornerback from Silver Creek, Miss., recorded a pass breakup and scored a touchdown after scooping up the ball following Kolaveric's blocked punt.
— Sophomore defensive tackle Ty Robinson turned in what was probably his best performance of the season against Indiana, including a sack.
Robinson was notably more aggressive against the Hoosiers. Joseph said he had a discussion with Robinson about this play.
"I said OK, 99, go back to your ways, start cutting loose, and I thought he played free," Joseph said. "And I thought he played with some fire."
— Though Nebraska running back Anthony Grant ran for 136 yards on 32 carries, Husker players and fans may have been most excited by a pancake block thrown by Grant on Thompson's 1-yard touchdown run late in the game. The block was thrown after Nebraska's offense had already run 80 plays.
"It shows you that this team has bought in about being physical on both sides of the ball," Joseph said about the block.