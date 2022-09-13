LINCOLN — In what has been a whirlwind 48 hours for Nebraska football since the firing of Scott Frost, new interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday during his first press conference since taking the reins of his alma mater, that he plans to make the most of the next nine games.
In the short-term Joseph is tasked with getting a young team to stay focused on preparing for No. 6 Oklahoma in Lincoln on Saturday, while at the same time finding a way to shore up a Nebraska defense that was shredded by Georgia Southern last week in what may have been the worst defensive performance of the Frost era.
"I appreciate Trev and the administration for showing faith in me to lead the program," Joseph said.
"This about Nebraska football. It is bigger than me or than anyone else. I want to thank the fans for continuing to support us and to ride with us and stay with us through thick and thin, you've done that. I want you to know this a great opportunity for me and my family. We understand that we're here to represent the University of Nebraska to the fullest."
Joseph said so far, he has been impressed with the players' ability to move on from Sunday's news and prepare for one of the toughest remaining games on the schedule.
"Didn't wake up Sunday morning knowing this was gonna happen," he said.
"My message to the team was 'I know you're hurting.' Frost is like a brother to me. He gave me the opportunity to come here and coach at my alma mater, coach at the University of Nebraska. I would always love and always appreciate him. I will always respect him. The kids will always love him. But I know they were hurting. But at the end of the day, that ball's gonna kick off on Saturday. So mentally we had to get them back and get them ready."
During a Sunday news conference to announce the Frost firing, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said Joseph has been given free rein to make any changes in the program to help win games.
Joseph said he told the players they would "start from scratch" in preparing for OU.
"We move everything to the past and we start from here," he said. "We have nine more opportunities and we're capable of winning games. The first opportunity is this weekend against OU, a really, really, good opponent."
Perhaps job No. 1 for Joseph will be to try to shore up a defense plagued by missed tackles and major alignment problems. In talking to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, Joseph said he told the coach the defense needs to play faster.
"We're going to tackle in practice," Joseph said. "We're going to detail what we're doing with our kids. We're going to make our kids hold themselves accountable and we try to fix the problems."
Early in the season the Husker defense has struggled mightily in wrapping up ball carriers and tackling in space.
In leading his first practice as the interim head coach on Tuesday, Joseph said his team did live tackling.
"Well, I thought they tackled good today," he said.
"I think that when they have the opportunity to do it, I think they do it well. It is something that is muscle memory. Sometimes you got to do a lot to get it done. Tackling is not easy. When I talk to my brother (Vance Joseph, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator), he says what happens when they get to college defensive backs, one, they don't process real well, because they play nothing but man. And two, they don't tackle real well. So, when we say we have to address the tackling issue, you can't without tackling."
This week Nebraska players were not made available to the media during the Tuesday press conference, mainly to keep their focus on football and not the coaching change.
Joseph said he has been trying to get his players to "block out the noise" and come to "win practice" every day.
"We hadn't played well in three phases of the game," Joseph said. "So, now we got to get better on offense, defense and special teams. That's how you win games and that's what we have to do. You can't just put it on offense. You can't just put it on a defense. You can't just put it on a special teams. Everybody has to pull on the same side of the rope."
Joseph announced on Tuesday that Chinander would be coaching safeties while Travis Fischer would focus solely on coaching corner backs. In addition, Nebraska football analyst Mike Cassano will coach receivers.
The situation at Nebraska was unique in college football, Joseph said, and even in the NFL, where teams generally have two defensive backs coaches splitting duties.
"If you look around the country, every team in the country has two DB coaches because there's two different positions, safeties and corners," he said. "We were the only one in the country, I think, that had one DB coach. So, it makes sense to have a safety coach back there with the safeties."
Joseph was asked about Nebraska's defensive struggles this season, which hit a low point in a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern Saturday in Lincoln. The Eagles exploded for 642 yards of total offense including more than 200 on the ground, including several long runs.
"Anytime they have long runs, it's gap integrity," Joseph said. "You gotta be in your gap. We got to fix that. We watched the film and we see what's going on. You just don't bust a big run with somebody there in a gap."
In other notes:
-Much has been made about Joseph being the first African American to lead the Nebraska football program.
"Like I said, it's about Nebraska football. It's bigger than me. I haven't really thought about that," he said. "I've been a Black football coach all my life but I haven't thought about that. I'm more concerned about the boys and getting the boys ready to play on Saturday."
-During Sunday's news conference Alberts said depending on how the rest of the season goes Joseph could be a candidate for the permanent job.
"When you accept the interim job as a head coach, I think that's the opportunity that you're working for, is to become the head coach," Joseph said. "But we understand what goes along with this profession. It's wins and losses and that's what it's going to depend on."
-Joseph said he spoke to Tom Osborne on Monday and expects to do so "weekly" as the season progresses.
"He still talks to me like I'm a 19-year-old but that's cool," Joseph said with a big smile.
"But he gave me good advice, that he believes in what I'm going to do and we discussed what he thinks we need to do. He still believes in Nebraska football and you know, and he's still a wise guy. He's so wise."
-Joseph was asked about whether there is a "losing culture" inside the program.
"We haven't been winning," he said. "But I wouldn't say it is a losing culture, because in losing cultures kids don't come to work. These kids are playing a lot of tight games. So now we got to figure out how to get them over the hump."