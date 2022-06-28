HOLDREGE — Sutton’s Jadyn Friesen and Doniphan’s Jett Hollister finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the boys 14-15 year old division of the Holdrege Country Club portion of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour on Tuesday.
Friesen finished strong with five straight pars and a birdie to start the back nine. That was key in shooting an 83 as he was seven strokes better on the back nine (38) than the front.
Hollister carded an 84 and knocked in two birdies on Tuesday.
In the same division, Hastings’ Axel Andersen was tied for eighth with an 87.
In the 16 year old boys division, Hastings’ Brayden Underwood finished tied for seventh after turning in an 83. Minden’s Brycen Schwenka was solo 10th at 84.
In the girls 14-15 division, Minden’s KayLynn Jorgensen shot an 88 to place second while Hastings’ Peyton Hartman was third with a 93.
Doniphan’s Kelsey Essex placed third in the girls 16 year old division. Essex fired an 80.