KEARNEY — Hastings Five Points Bank's Kaden Evans ended a stalemate in the 10th inning of the Area 7 tournament opener Friday night with his RBI single to right field that scored Trayton Newman.
Deadlocked at 5-5, Evans stepped up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning at Kearney's Memorial Field and swooped a pitch to the right field gap to allow Newman to virtually walk in as the winning run.
The win comes after the Chiefs squandered a 4-1 lead across the final two innings of regulation.
The North Platte Nationals forced extras but ultimately fell into the loser's bracket to face Lexington Saturday at 5 p.m.
Five Points earns a day off, advancing to Sunday's 7:30 p.m. game against either host Kearney or Scottsbluff. The latter two teams play each other in Saturday's nightcap.
Johnson Imperial Homes
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Braves cruised past Scottsbluff WESTCO Express in the Area 7 juniors tournament opener Friday night at Cleavland Field.
JIH posted 12 runs with doubles by Nick Conant (2), Elijah Johnson, and Jayden Teichmeier, and a triple by Daeton Espino.
Cameron Brumbaugh finished 3-for-4 at the dish. Conant and Johnson both drove in a pair of runs.
The Braves advance to play Kearney — a 10-2 winner over North Platte — Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. central time.