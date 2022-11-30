Silver Lake’s football team looked like it was going to have a promising season back up in eight-man football.
Then Keaton Karr broke a bone in his foot after three games. That, coupled with some other injuries, derailed team’s trajectory.
Now healthy, Karr will have just as much weight on his shoulders as the Mustangs transition to the hardwood.
The 5-foot-8 junior is the team’s only returner with varsity experience and he’ll be coached by a new face, too.
Paul Blade takes over for Todd Rosno at Silver Lake, accepting his first head coaching gig after spending “most of (his) coaching career as an assistant for Jim Weeks and Curt Carlson.”
Weeks is perhaps one of the better known boys basketball coaches in Nebraska. He spent many seasons coaching Beatrice to state titles before trying his hand at the collegiate level at Doane in Crete.
Most recently, Weeks has been coaching at Auburn, leading the Bulldogs to four straight Class C-1 championship games and winning three of them.
Carlson won 440 games at Norris, including three state championships.
Blade says he’s unsure what to expect this season, but has seen commitment from players in the program.
“Over the last several months, we’ve had several players willing to commit to getting better and building Silver Lake basketball,” Blade said. “What level of success that takes place this season is sort of an unknown right now, but as a coaching staff, we know where we want to be and what is possible within our program.”
In 23 games last season, Karr averaged 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds,, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
“He is close to full strength as we enter our first game,” Blade said. “He’s an incredible leader and is eager to compete after sitting out since that third week of football season.”