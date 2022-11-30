w12-30-21SILbbEXM31.jpg (copy)

Silver Lake’s Keaton Karr guards Exeter-Milligan’s Draven Payne during the 2021 Silver Lake Holiday Tournament in Roseland.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Silver Lake’s football team looked like it was going to have a promising season back up in eight-man football.

Then Keaton Karr broke a bone in his foot after three games. That, coupled with some other injuries, derailed team’s trajectory.

0
0
0
0
0