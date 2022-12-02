DONIPHAN — The game came down to the wire.
With under 10 seconds remaining, Blue Hill possessed the basketball.
Emma Karr received a pass in the lane with 7.5 seconds to play and got fouled on the drive. The bucket dropped, she added the free throw and, in the process, secured the Bobcats' second win in as many nights.
"I am so happy for Emma (Karr). She done some great things and that was a big shot for us," said Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff, whose team eked out a 48-45 win.
"When it came down to the end of the game things did not go our way," said D-T head coach Emma Thede. "I was so proud of how they worked and unfortunately we just fell short."
The go-ahead shot came after the Bobcats trailed by as many as seven points. Blue Hill capitalized on two D-T turnovers in the final 3:30 of the fourth quarter.
It contrasted the cough-ups the Bobcats had themselves the rest of the night.
"(D-T) did a great job with their pressure, so we had to be aggressive by taking it to the basket," said Streff. "We did a lot better turnover-wise. Some were forced by being aggressive and trying to get out into transition."
Blue Hill was led by Ellie Mangers, who scored a game-high 13 points.
Addie Fay was the Cardinals' leading scorer, having knocked down two triples that contributed to her 12 points.
"Addie has been an incredible offensive threat. She brings a lot to the team. She is a team player and does what's best for the team," Thede said.
Fay took Doniphan-Trumbull's last shot with a little over three seconds remaining. She received the inbounds pass and her attempt caromed off the rim.
With Thede being a first-year coach, it is a clean slate for the entire team.
"The one thing that holds this team together is their chemistry. I can put any five girls on the floor and they're going to work together and communicate and I can not ask anymore out of them," she said. "That effort, dedication and the commitment to the coaches, teammates and to the school is key."
When conference play comes around, the coach expects it will be a challenge for roster that features only four seniors.
"This is a tough conference no matter who you're playing," Thede said. "They're aggressive, they will make you earn everything and they're not going to let off the gas no matter what. You'll have to earn every point that you'll score."
Blue Hill (2-0).............11 8 14 15 — 48
D-T (0-1)....................9 14 14 8 — 45
Blue Hill (48)
Ellie Mangers 13, Reece Mlady 12, Gracy Utecht 7, Rachel Hafer 6, Emma Karr 6, Keiera Schmidt 4
Doniphan-Trumbull (45)
Addie Fay 12, Hannah Greathouse 11, Kayla Kennedy 6, Kaleah Olson 4, Charlie Richter 4, Ridley Sadd 3, Logan Rainforth 2, Emily Shimmin 2