Larissa Kaz was confident she would perform well in Sunday’s women’s Hastings Open tournament, but she was still a bit surprised when she found herself in the finals of her weight class.

The 123-pound Hastings College wrestler set the tone in her first match of the meet, pinning her opponent in just 1 minute, 13 seconds. And she only got stronger from there.

Hastings College’s Tabitha Wood (left) wrestles Texas Women’s University’s Kira Phillipa in their 136-pound match Sunday during the Hastings Women’s Open at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings College’s Brianna Miller wrestles Bronwyn Brenneman of Iowa Central in their 130-pound match Sunday during the Hastings Women’s Open at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings College’s Christian Mizzell (bottom) wrestles Collin Creach of Newman in their 133-pound match Saturday during the Hastings Open at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings College’s Bemnet Tesfa wrestles Chadron State’s Taylor Lindstrom in their 101-pound match Sunday during the Hastings Women’s Open at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings College’s Kavika Aholelei wrestles Dante Venema of Dickinson State in their 141-pound match Saturday during the Hastings Open at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings College’s Dalton Michael tries to avoid being pinned by UNK’s Jordan Kelber Saturday during the Hastings Open at Lynn Farrell Arena.
