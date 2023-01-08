Larissa Kaz was confident she would perform well in Sunday’s women’s Hastings Open tournament, but she was still a bit surprised when she found herself in the finals of her weight class.
The 123-pound Hastings College wrestler set the tone in her first match of the meet, pinning her opponent in just 1 minute, 13 seconds. And she only got stronger from there.
Kaz, who is ranked 11th in the country at 123 pounds, finished the tournament in second with a record of 5-1. She had the top finish for Hastings College, which placed four wrestlers in the top seven of their respective weight classes.
“I was definitely in a zone. It’s going to sound a little cocky, but I feel like I have to always walk out there thinking I’m the best out there, and that helps,” Kaz said. “I knew I wanted to finish at least top five, but I didn’t think I’d make it all the way to the finals as a freshman. I’m really happy I got there.”
“Kaz is a dog, as I like to describe her; she’s just relentless when she wrestles, which is one thing I love about her style,” said HC head coach Cara Romeike. “She’s got insane mat awareness and she always knows what positions she’s in and everything. She works really hard, and she definitely got the result she deserved. The finals match, we wish it would have gone our way, but it’s still nice to have something to work on and know you can get better at going before conference and nationals.”
In pool play, Kaz won all of her five matches via pin. After her first pin in the opening match, none of Kaz’s remaining matches in pool play lasted longer than 43 seconds. The Hastings freshman recorded pins of 43, 34, and 38 seconds.
After pool play, the top two wrestlers from each pool competed in a four-person bracket for the title. Kaz notched her fifth pin of the day in the semifinal before squaring off with Taylin Long for first place. Long had notched four tech falls on the day leading into the finals showdown with Kaz.
The two grapplers went back and forth in the finals, but Long came away with an 11-6 decision.
“I was strong the whole tournament and got pins all the way until that last match,” Kaz said. “I would have like to win it all, but I’m kind of happy I didn’t because it shows me what I need to work on.
“I think this season has just shown me how bad I want to do well and go after it at nationals.”
Romeike appreciated Kaz’s mindset after the finals; the coach said not many freshmen would be able to remain so positive and determined to get better after losing in the championship match.
“I think the best way to handle a loss is the way that Kaz does. She just takes it as, ‘Okay, I lost but there were still good things I did during the match, and I can always get better an improve.’ “ Romeike said.
Hastings’ 109-pounder Candice Brickell also had a solid tournament on Sunday. Ranked 17th in the NAIA in her weight class, Brickell lost just one of her four pool play matches, recording a pin in all three victories.
Brickell finished third after outlasting opponent Leila Sidhu in the bronze medal match. Sidhu was injured in the first period and was unable to continue.
“I see a lot of heart from (Brickell),” the HC coach said. “In her matches, she never gives up...She could be down by eight points and still come back. I never lose faith in Candice because I know she can dig deep and come back and secure the win.
“It was all the more impressive because she wasn’t feeling her best (on Sunday). She has a couple of injuries that have plagued her, so that’s not ideal for her. But she still pushes through it and finishes the day super strong.”
Tabitha Woods was also set up to have a good day for the Broncos, but an injury kept her from advancing any further after recording a pin in her opening match. Woods is ranked 14th in the NAIA in the 136-pound weight class.
Sunday’s Open meet followed Saturday’s Hastings’ home dual tournament, in which the Broncos lost both duals on the day. HC dropped its first bout to Texas Women’s University 28-15 and then fell to Umpqua Community College 26-20.
Romeike liked the way her team bounced back on Sunday after a pair of tough battles the day before.
“It was hard last night to take the losses to both teams, but I always tell them it’s not about the outcome of the team score for duals; individually, we always look at what you did right, how can we keep doing those things right, and what do we need to work on to improve,” Romeike said. “Dual outcomes, it’s not the most important thing to a wrestling season. The most important thing is the end of the season when conference and nationals come around.”
HC’s Bemnet Tesfa finished seventh in the 101-pound bracket after winning two matches.
Last year was the most successful season in the young program’s history for the Broncos. The NAIA national meet is about two months away, but Hastings has other goals to accomplish before it gets there, including defending its title as Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference champions. The conference tournament will be Feb. 25 in York.
“I think part of last year was just being underdogs and knowing we had nothing to lose,” the HC coach said. “I think this year, we’re on the same track as we are last year...I’m hoping and predicting that we have a similar season, if not better.
“The goal is to always win a conference title, but I think, focusing on individually, having our first All-American this year would be another great thing to accomplish, as well as placing top 20 at nationals. That’s something I’ve been wanting us to accomplish as a team.”
Men’s Hastings Open
Kavika Aholelei had the Broncos’ top finish in the men’s Hastings Open, which took place on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. Aholelei — one of four HC wreslters competing in the 141-pound bracket — advanced to the quarterfinals before losing via tech fall to Eron Haynes.
After the loss, however, Aholelei won his next three matches in the consolation rounds, two of those wins coming via pin in fewer than 50 seconds. The Bronco senior battled his way to the third-place match, where he lost a 10-3 decision to Joseph Rice of Missouri Valley. Aholelei finished the day 4-2, improving him to 14-8 on the season.
HC’s Andy Rojas also wrestled in the 141-pound bracket, where he went 2-2 before running into teammate Aholelei, who won in an 8-2 decision. Heavyweight Henry Jones was the only other Bronco to tally two wins in the tourney, as he finished 2-2.
Hastings College will be back on the mat Tuesday in Bartelsville, Okla., taking on Oklahoma Wesleyan.