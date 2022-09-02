GILTNER — The last few years opponents have known the Kenesaw football team will attack relentlessly on the ground.
The Blue Devils haven’t thrown more than 96 passes in any of the last three seasons. And it hasn’t been because they can’t; they just never have had to.
This year, Kenesaw has shown more of a balanced offense in its 2-0 start, and the passing game has come through in some big moments early in the season.
The Blue Devils rallied from 20 points down in the opener to win by 28.
On Friday, Kenesaw’s passing game came through when Giltner was slowing down the ground attack.
Blue devils’ quarterback Randyn Uden attempted just 10 passes in his second start of his career, but he completed seven of them, three of which went for touchdowns in Kenesaw’s 42-6 win over the Hornets.
“We’re having success throwing the ball. We’ve got some good receivers and Randyn Uden is putting the ball where it needs to be,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. “This year, we’ve had to throw as part of our offense, and our kids have responded well to it.”
The Blue Devils ran an efficient offense, totaling 284 yards on 44 plays, averaging 6.5 yards per play.
Kenesaw’s offensive efficiency coupled with the control the defense had on the game made for a solid victory for the Blue Devils, who have won 15 straight games, including after last year’s state championship run.
“We had a great start offensively,” Schnitzler said. “Our defense got the ball back and our offense started moving the ball right away. Throughout the first half, we had great stops defensively ... Overall, I thought we executed well.”
“They were a championship team last year, and they still have that mentality. They definitely came out and fought. They’re a good team,” said Giltner head coach Dane McConnell.
Kenesaw’s defense gave its offense prime scoring opportunities thanks to three takeaways in the first half.
Giltner fumbled three times, losing two of them, turned the ball over on an interception and set Kenesaw up at the Hornets’ 17-yard line after a misplayed punt.
The Blue Devils scored after all four of those plays, leading to a 34-0 deficit for Giltner.
“Any time you give the ball up three times, it’s going to hurt you as a team, and it showed on the scoreboard there,” McConnell said. “Those three turnovers turned into points ... and that definitely hurts.”
Kenesaw’s defense limited Giltner to just 40 yards of total offense through the first 23 minutes.
The Hornets showed a little life in the final minute of the first half. Giltner scored its only touchdown of the game on a 30-yard scamper by Taylor Smith, cutting the lead to 34-6.
On the next play from scrimmage, Giltner’s Blaydon White picked off a deep pass with just 8 seconds remaining.
The Hornets set themselves up for one more desperation play when Cooper Reeson caught a pass for 40 yards, taking the ball to the 20-yard line. McConnell called a timeout with just 2 seconds on the clock.
But the half came to an end when the Blue Devils sacked Ethan Ballard before he could get one more throw off.
“We forced the quarterback to throw when he didn’t want to throw, and that makes it tough. If you give a guy time back there they can pick you apart,” Schnitzler said. “There was some excitement before half, but we recovered and got a big sack to keep them from getting in the end zone and getting some momentum.”
Uden threw for 84 yards and three scores, while rushing for 25 yards and another TD.
Lane Kelley scored three touchdowns on the day, two receiving scores and one on the ground that went for 50 yards.
He totaled 120 yards on the day. Nick Kuehn rushed for 48 yards and a score of his own.
Kenesaw will take its 2-0 record back home for a matchup with Superior next Friday. Schnitzler said his seniors have taken a huge step forward already.
“Their leadership in stepping up when the going gets tough — even (Friday), there were times when things weren’t going well. But they stayed the course and stayed focus,” the Kenesaw coach said. “They play with confidence and they believe in what we’re doing and they believe in each other.”
Giltner, which got opened the year with a win over Deshler — the Hornets’ third win since 2019.
McConnell believes he’s team played with heart against the defending state champs, and they’re on their way to building a new culture for the program.
“The biggest thing is we’ve come together. It started last week and it’s still building,” McConnell said. “These boys are tough as nails. We’re going to come back from this.”
Giltner will be on the road for a game with Cedar Bluffs next week.
Kenesaw (2-0).....12 22 8 0 — 42
Giltner (1-1)...............0 6 0 0 — 6
Rushing — K, Lane Kelley 7-76, Nick Kuehn 11-48, Randyn Uden 4-25, Maddox Wagoner 7-33, Jack Ryan 3-(minus) 8; G, Preston Larson 6-19, Ethan Ballard 10-23, Marshall Humphrey 3-(minus) 2, Taylor Smith 3-35, Kale Bish 4-6, Cooper Reeson 1-38.
Passing — K, Uden 7-10-1 84, Ryder Prescott 2-2-0 26; G, Ballard 5-13-1 69.
Receiving — K, Kelley 4-54, Blake Steer 2-11, Joel Katzberg 1-29, Chase Uden 1-21, Wagoner 1-5; G, Reeson 2-45, Larson 1-12, Blaydon Whiite 1-6, Paxton Harder 1-6.