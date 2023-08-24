w09-27-22UNKxcInviteClassDboys_020.jpg
Kenesaw's Silas Purdy competes in the Class D race of the UNK Invite Monday, September 26, 2022, at Kearney Country Club.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

KENESAW — For a small school, Kenesaw continually fields full cross country lineups and that’s again the case in 2023 in coach Jace Morgan’s ninth season.

The boys roster is essentially the same as last season with a couple of new additions.

