KENESAW — For a small school, Kenesaw continually fields full cross country lineups and that’s again the case in 2023 in coach Jace Morgan’s ninth season.
The boys roster is essentially the same as last season with a couple of new additions.
“We will be returning our whole team from last year,” Morgan said. “We are led by three senior boys who come in with the most experience and success that I’ve had on a team so far. Silas Purdy, Levi Schroeder and Bridger Kroos will lead the way for us and come into this season in great shape.
“Silas and Levi routinely medaled last year and I look for them to continue to make big gains. They will lead freshmen Angelo Wiese and Dalton Burr.”
The girls team also has a few additions to go with a pair of returners.
“For the second year in a row we have a full girls team,” Morgan said. “Annika Hellner and Alivia Hellner are our returning upperclassmen and letter winners from last year. They will lead first year runner Piper Belz and freshman Eden Purdy.”
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, Brickyard warmup; 31, at Gibbon invite; Sept. — 7, at Loup City invite; 14, at Ravenna invite; 21, at Doniphan-Trumbull invite; 25, UNK invite; 28, Twin Valley Conference meet; Oct. — 5, at Franklin invite