KENESAW — A fast start set up the Kenesaw boys to claim a runaway victory for the championship of their own holiday tournament Friday.
A hot offense and an improved defensive performance allowed the Blue Devils (5-3) to close with a 70-31 win against Hampton (3-6).
Kenesaw opened by making the game’s first eight points. The Hawks needed three minutes into the game before getting on the scoreboard.
The Blue Devils raced to a 22-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Their lead continued to grow throughout the game.
While the Kenesaw offense flourished, its defense didn’t allow Hampton to get in double-digit scoring in any of the four quarters.
“Offensively I think we are kind of getting there. But defensively we’ve still got a long way to go to where we want to be. We’re still a work in progress but we’re getting better,” said Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem. “I think we had four single-digit quarters, which is what we’ve been hoping for. (Thursday) night we were disappointed with our effort on defense. We didn’t think we closed out very well.”
Kenesaw’s offense frolicked against the Hawks. Four of its players scored in double figures.
Blake Steer led Kenesaw’s scoring with 14 points. He had 10 in the first half, helping the Blue Devils lead 37-16 at intermission.
Lane Kelley earned 13 points, including a trio of three-point baskets. Jravin Suck tallied 11 points. He scored in every quarter.
Adam Denkert came off the bench and reeled off nine points. Kenesaw’s Tate Uden, who is coming off an injury, scored six points.
“Having Tate back is helping us with a little bit better three-man rotation in that post,” Einrem said. “He’s still not back 100 percent. He helps us in rebounding. He gets position and he’s not afraid to bull himself around a little bit.”
One of the game’s difference makers came under the glass, where the Blue Devils laced the action with eight put-back baskets.
Kenesaw’s defense put the clamps on Hampton early and never let up. For example, the Hawks went scoreless from late in the first quarter through midway into the second quarter.
None of the Hampton players reached double-figure scoring. Brayden Dose and Kash Majerus scored eight each.
Hampton’s best scoring sequence came in the third quarter. That’s when the Hawks broke loose on a 10-2 run. But by then, the game’s outcome was all but decided, as Kenesaw had built a 47-18 chasm.
Hampton scored just eight baskets from close range. A lot of that had to do with the Kenesaw defense.
“We had to keep them from penetrating those elbows. I think we did a pretty good job of it. If we didn’t, it was going to be a long night. We did a good job,” Einrem said.
Hampton (3-6)……..9 7 6 9 — 31
Kenesaw (5-3)22 15 17 16 — 70
Hampton (31)
Isaac Malsbury 3, Eli Arndt 3, Brayden Dose 8, Kash Majerus 8, Grant Ferguson 3, Porter Dose 6.
Kenesaw (70)
Jack Ryan 11, Lane Kelly 13, Blake Steer 14, Joel Katzberg 4, Adam Denkert 9, Jravin Suck 11, Maddox Wagoner 2, Tate Uden 6.
Girls: W-H 41, Kenesaw 21
Wilcox-Hildreth literally applied pressure on the Blue Devils to capture the championship of the Kenesaw holiday tournament Friday.
W-H (7-2) utilized a full court press that often rattled Kenesaw (1-8). The Blue Devils also had a hard time matching up with W-H that boasts three starters who are at least 5-feet 11.
That combination stifled Kenesaw early and again in the third quarter. The Blue Devils could score only four points in the first quarter, while W-H sped to a 14-4 lead heading into the second period.
Kenesaw had offensive problems again in the third period, scoring only one point. W-H carried a 33-14 advantage to start the final quarter.
“The first half we were able to stay with them, down five at halftime. Then in the second half we couldn’t adjust to their length on the press. They kept getting some turnovers and ultimately it was the difference maker,” said Kenesaw coach Jace Morgan.
Madison Bunger, who stands 6-feet tall, led the game in scoring with 15 points. Sarah Jensen,another W-H 6-footer, produced seven points. Claire Ortgiesen popped in eight points.
None of the Kenesaw girls could reach double-digit scoring totals. But Elise Schukei led the way for the Blue Devils with eight points.
The Blue Devils’ Bently Olson totaled five points. Teammates Avery Kelley and Jorja Uden scored four apiece.
“In the half court set their size inside really hurt. Their full court press kept us out of rhythm all night,” Morgan said.
W-H (7-2).............14 4 15 8 — 41
Ken (1-8)..................4 9 1 7 — 21
W-H (41)
Sarah Jensen 7, Cara Bunger 4, Claire Ortgiesen 8, Emma Donley 3, Katelyn Bunger 4, Madison Bunger 15.
Kenesaw (21)
Elise Schukei 8, Bentley Olson 5, Avery Kelley 4, Jorja Uden 4.