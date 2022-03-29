KENESAW — Kenesaw won’t have the target on its back after the invite it hosted, but the Blue Devils can expect a bull’s-eye or two if they continue to sweep the field events.
That much the boys team accomplished on Tuesday and it accounted for a quick 60 points of their 110 total.
The efforts of Trey Kennedy, Eli Jensen, Levi Schroeder and Tyson Denkert helped the Blue Devils to second place behind Axtell’s 151 points.
Kennedy won the shot put, launching 45 feet, 8 inches; Jensen took the discus title, throwing 132-10; Schroeder vaulted a gold-worthy 9 feet, 6 inches; and Denkert leaped 21 feet in the long jump and 41-2 3/4 in the triple.
“It seems to be our strength over the last two weeks,” Kenesaw coach Nancy Bittfield said of field events. “The boys usually dominate in those and that’s where our strong point is right now.
“We’re starting to show a little bit of strength on the track, too, which is good to see.”
Kenesaw won three boys events on the track. Kennedy was the only runner to crack 12 seconds in the 100-meter dash and his 11.97 won him first place. Denkert snagged the 300 hurdles title by nearly two seconds, crossing in 42.77 seconds.
Bittfield said she decided to run Denkert in the distance hurdles at Monday’s practice. After his performance Tuesday, he’ll stick there.
Denkert and Kennedy combined with Maddox Wagoner and anchor Sean Duffy for the 400 relay title, as well. The foursome ran it in 46.76 seconds.
Kenesaw’s girls finished fourth with 60 points. Cassidy Gallagher collected the Blue Devils’ only win, clinching the triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 7 inches. She was third in the long jump (15-11).
Rylee Legg had a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (52.60) and finished third in the 100 hurdles (17.37) and pole vault (7-0).
Both are seniors. Bittfield said it’s one side of the age spectrum or the other on her team this spring.
Freshman Elise Schukei notched a third place finish in the 800 (2:47.58).
“We’re either seniors or freshmen and that’s it on the girls team,” Bittfield said. “The freshmen, some have never run on the track before, so I’ve been really pleased with their work ethic and heart.”
A freshman shined for Doniphan-Trumbull’s girls on Tuesday in placing the Cardinals comfortably in second with 94 points.
Avery Robb recorded D-T’s only win on the track in the 1,600. She finished the race in 6 minutes, 25.32 seconds — seven seconds ahead of second place.
“She ran really well, really strong,” said D-T coach Adam Pfeifer. “You kind of wonder with freshman how big winds like this will affect them, but she embraced it and ran really well.”
Hannah Dunning was also a winner for the Cardinals, taking home the long jump crown after clearing 16 feet, 10 inches. She was second in the 100 (14.12 seconds) and third in the 200 (29.36).
Dunning was one of the many affected by the persistent wind gusts during the finals. Her final time in the 200 was 2 seconds slower than in her preliminary race.
“(We) just had an all-around good day from all the girls to be scoring that many points,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer was happy to have his girls face athletes like Axtell’s this early in the spring, too. The Wildcats rang up 11 first-place finishes on Tuesday.
“They’ve just got a lot of really good, top athletes that score a bunch of points for them,” Pfeifer said. “In the sprints, especially. It’s great to do that early in the season. It shows our kids what they need to be doing and hopefully they take that and run with it.”
Other Tribland notables from Tuesday: Silver Lake’s Georgi tenBensel won the girls 300 hurdles, running a 51.63; Morgan Dinkler was second in the 3,200 (14:25.99) ... Blue Hill’s Abigail Meyer placed second in the shot put (36-9) and third in discus (94-5) ... D-T’s Jen Shafer picked up second place in the discus (95-6) .. Franklin’s Abigail Yelken was third in girls shot put (35-2 1/2) ... Lawrence-Nelson’s Kara Menke finished second in the girls 400 (1:07.40); Elsa Jorgensen took silver in the long jump (16-0 1/2) ... Blue Hill’s boys 1,600 relay team of Tate Kosse, Isaac Piel, Aiden Piel and MJ Coffey won the race in 3:53.89; Coffey earned bronze in the 400 (55.71) ... Lawrence-Nelson’s Logan Menke, Devyn Zikmund, Tyson Kotinek and Nolan Ostdiek combined to win the 3,200 relay (9:13.17); Menke also won the boys 800 (2:14.96); Erik Wheeland threw second longest in discus (117-10) ... D-T’s Jediah Manka won the boys 200 (24.85) and was second in the 100 (12.19); Myles Sadd earned silver in long jump (20-6); Kaedan Detamore was third in pole vault (7-6) ... Franklin’s Zayden Wilsey was runner-up in pole vault, clearing 9-feet ... Red Cloud’s Carson McCleary finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.18) and third in the 300 hurdles (44.71) ... Silver Lake’s Adrian Gomez’s shot put of 43-1 1/2 landed him second in the standings.
Boys team results
1, Axtell 151; 2, Kenesaw 110; 3, Shelton 68; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 61; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 48; 6, Blue Hill 29 1/2; 7, Franklin 24 1/2; 8, Red Cloud 16; 9, Silver Lake 16
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 45-8; 2, Adrian Gomez, SL, 43-1 1/2; 3, Brennan Runge, Axtell, 41-7; 4, Eli Jensen, Ken, 41-4; 5, Jordy Baland, D-T, 38-2; 6, Keaton Mazour, L-N, 37-2
Discus — 1, Eli Jensen, Ken, 132-10; 2, Erik Wheeland, L-N, 117-10; 3, Jordy Baland, D-T, 113-7; 4, Brennan Runge, Axtell, 1117; 5, Adrian Gomez, SL, 111-2; 6, Sawyer Cox, L-N, 105-2
Pole vault — 1, Levi Schroeder, Ken, 9-6; 2, Zayden Wilsey, Frank, 9-0; 3, Kaedan Detamore, D-T, 7-6; 4, Andy Schultz, D-T, 7-0; 5, Will Thober, Shel, 7-0; 6, Jamesyn Thober, Shel, 7-0; 6, Dylan Kenton, Shel, 7-0
Long jump — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 21-0; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 20-6; 3, Zach Myers, Shel, 20-4; 4, Gavend Cole, Axtell, 20-3; 5, Lane Kelley, Ken, 19-2; 6, Carson McCleary, RC, 18-5 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 41-2 3/4; 2, Riley Bombeck, Shel, 37-11; 3, Randyn Uden, Ken, 37-7 3/4; 4, Tyson Kotinek, 37-2; 5, Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 36-11 1/2; 6, Zach Arner, Axtell, 36-11
100 — 1, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 11.97; 2, Jediah Manka, D-T, 12.19; 3, Zach Myers, Shel, 12.20; 4, Gavend Cole, Axtell, 12.28; 5, Myles Sadd, D-T, 12.31; 6, Zayden Wilsey, Frank, 12.50
110 hurdles — 1, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 17.16; 2, Carson McCleary, RC, 17.18; 3, Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 17.46; 4, Brock Karr, SL, 18.60; 5, Miles Cleveland, Frank, 18.74; 6, Zechariah Sepeda, RC, 20.09
200 — 1, Jediah Manka, D-T, 24.85; 2, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 24.86; 3, MJ Coffey, BH, 25-61; 4, Gavend Cole, Axtell, 25.79; 5, Tate Kosse, BH, 26.03; 6, Grant Haussermann, Frank, 26.17
300 hurdles — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 42.77; 2, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 44.59; 3, Carson McCleary, RC, 44.71; 4, Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 46.08; 5, Brock Karr, SL, 47.96; 6, Jake McCarty, D-T, 48.52
400 — 1, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 55.07; 2, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 55-38; 3, MJ Coffey, BH, 55.71; 4, Coby Reutzel, Shel, 55.82; 5, Luc Lopez, Axtell, 57.28; 6, Isaac Piel, BH, 58.14
800 — 1, Logan Menke, L-N, 2:14.96; 2, Luc Lopez, Axtell, 2:20.09; 3, Nolan Ostdiek, L-N, 2:20.19; 4, Christian Bly, Shel, 2:22.47; 5, Zach Arner, Axtell, 2:23.37; 6, Levi Schroeder, Ken, 2:27.83
1,600 — 1, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 5:18.04; 2, Tyler Hanson, Axtell, 5:18.93; 3, Logan Menke, L-N, 5:24.27; 4, Jonathan Lorenzo, Axtell, 5:35.60; 5, Sebastian Sauceda, Shel, 5:38.80; 6, Jake Collinson, D-T, 5:39.93
3,200 — 1, Tyler Hanson, Axtell, 11:43.13; 2, Keyton Cole, Axtell, 11:49.14; 3, Trace Bislow, Frank, 11:54.06; 4, Kyler Carraher, Frank, 12:05.58; 5, Sebastian Sauceda, Shel, 12:12.36; 6, Silas Purdy, Ken, 12:16.16
400 relay — 1, Kenesaw 46.76; 2, Axtell 47.36; 3, Shelton 47.36; 4, Blue Hill 47.63; 5, Franklin 48.72; 6, Lawrence-Nelson 48.80
1,600 relay — 1, Blue Hill 3:53.89; 2, Axtell 3:54.20; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:00.39; 4, Kenesaw 4:02.61; 5, Shelton 4:03.45; 6, Lawrence-Nelson 4:16.40
3,200 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson 9:13.17; 2, Shelton 9:19.06; 3, Kenesaw 9:46.32; 4, Axtell 9:49.09
Girls team results
1, Axtell 192; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 94; 3, Shelton 62; 4, Kenesaw 60; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 58; 6, Silver Lake 32; 7, Blue Hill 15; 8, Franklin 9; Red Cloud 5
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 38-8; 2, Abigail Meyer, BH, 36-9; 3, Abigail Yelken, Frank, 35-2 1/2; 4, MaKenna Willis, Shel, 34-7; 5, Kylie Beard, L-N, 33-0; 6, Vinna Garcia, Shel, 31-8
Discus — 1, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 114-7; 2, Jen Shafer, D-T, 95-6; 3, Abigail Meyer, BH, 94-5; 4, Katelyn Strampher, SL, 93-8; 5, Abigail Yelken, Frank, 93-6; 6, Aleah Heikkinen, L-N, 93-4
Pole vault — 1, Jessica Bertrand, Axtell, 8-6; 2, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 8-6; 3, Rylee Legg, Ken, 7-0; 4, Angie Snell, Axtell, 7-0; 5, Callee Carman, Shel, 5-6; 6, Kaycee Tompkin, Shel, 5-6
High jump — 1, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 5-0; 2, Emily Minnis, Axtell, 4-6; 3, Ridley Sadd, D-T, 4-6; 4, Jenna Marsh, Axtell, 4-4; 5, Avery Robb, D-T, 4-4; 6, Justine Pope, Shel, 4-2
Long jump — 1, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-10; 2, Elsa Jorgensen, L-N, 16-0 1/2; 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 15-11; 4, Emma Epley, L-N, 15-6; 5, Kassie Wehrer, Axtell, 14-11; 6, Kendyl Brummond, D-T, 14-6
Triple jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 34-7; 2, Cassie Wehrer, Axtell, 31-5 3/4; 3, Emma Epley, L-N, 31-3 1/4; 4, Kassidy Halvorsen, Axtell, 29-9 1/2; 5, Jen Shafer, D-T, 27-7 3/4; 6, Natassja Walter, D-T, 27-7 1/4
100 — 1, Emma Callan, Axtell, 13.74; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 14.12; 3, Angie Snell, Axtell, 14.37; 4, Hannah Lienemmann, Axtell, 14.41; 5, Elsa Jorgensen, L-N, 14.47; 6, Rachel Hafer, BH, 14.56
100 hurdles — 1, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 16.83; 2, Emma Epley, L-N, 17.24; 3, Rylee Legg, Ken, 17.37; 4, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 17.90; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 18.39; 6, Vinna Garcia, Shel, 18.88
200 — 1, Emma Callan, Axtell, 28.63; 2, Jessica Bertrand, Axtell, 28.76; 3, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 29.36; 4, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 30.12; 5, Kendyl Brummond, D-T, 30.42; 6, Kara Menke, L-N, 30.50
300 hurdles — 1, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 51.63; 2, Rylee Legg, Ken, 52.60; 3, Ridley Sadd, D-T, 55.98; 4, Jenna Marsh, Axtell, 58.20; 5, Kassidy Halvorsen, Axtell, 58.27; 6, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 59.38
400 — 1, Jessica Bertrand, Axtell, 1:03.46; 2, Kara Menke, L-N, 1:07.40; 3, Kaleah Olson, D-T, 1:07.86; 4, Sidney Gregg, Shel, 1:11.45; 5, Ellarae Rasser, RC, 1:12.28; 6, Natassja Walter, D-T, 1:12.30
800 — 1, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 2:39.75; 2, Ellie Johnson, Axtell, 2:45.69; 3, Elise Schukei, Ken, 2:47.58; 4, Kara Menke, L-N, 2:51.15; 5, Alia Gomez, Shel, 2:52.13; 6, Lily Burr, Ken, 2:56.00
1,600 — 1, Avery Robb, D-T, 6:25.32; 2, Mayte Meza, Shel, 6:32.76; 3, Jerzee Smidt, Axtell, 6:36.29; 4, Avery Stritt, Axtell, 6:36.56; 5, Sophie Butler, SL, 6:39.48; 6, Aubrie Erickson, Axtell, 6:44.69
3,200 — 1, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 13:37.65; 2, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 14:25.99; 3, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 14:35.54; 4, Skyler Summers, Shel, 14:42.58; 5, Jessica Sole, L-N, 15:17.36; 6, Caitlyn Hindal, Frank, 15:19.28
400 relay — 1, Axtell 53.56; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 54.67; 3, Shelton 57.49; 4, Lawrence-Nelson, 57.91; 5, Red Cloud 58.40; 6, Silver Lake 59.67
1,600 relay — 1, Axtell 4:40.32; 2, Kenesaw 4:41.47; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:44.54; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 4:50.31; 5, Silver Lake 5:03.58; 6, Red Cloud 5:08.28
3,200 relay — 1, Axtell 11:04.84; 2, Shelton 11:33.47; 3, Kenesaw 11:33.66; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 12:14.67; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 12:16.65; 6, Silver Lake 12:29.48