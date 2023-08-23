KENESAW — With nearly the entire team back from a season ago, Kenesaw’s volleyball team is confident it will compete in the Twin Valley Conference and improve on its 13-18 record.
“We return a large portion of our team from 2022,” said third-year coach Levi Gorsuch. “We look to be very competitive in the Twin Valley Conference this year.
“We have had very productive and competitive practices the first two weeks of practice. This team is ready to enjoy the process of getting better every day.”
The Blue Devils return a solid class of juniors: Lily Burr, Avery Kelley, Jorja Uden, Ashlyn Katzberg, Elise Schukei, Bentley Olson and Mady Ciemnoczolowski.
Burr was the team’s setter last season, dishing 326 assists in 75 sets. Uden was the team’s top blocker (29) and server (33 aces), and Kelley registered 229 digs in 80 sets.
The team’s top attacker, McKinnley Kroos, is now just a sophomore. Kroos scored 199 kills in 81 sets.
Other players expected to contribute are sophomores Lily Randall and Kami Kennedy; and freshmen Sophia Schukei, Ashlyn Hess, Morgen Kauk ad Brooklynn Peshek.
Aug. — 31, at Arcadia/Loup City triangular; Sept. — 1, Giltner; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull, Superior; 7, Sandy Creek; 9, at Friend invite; 12, at Lawrence-Nelson triangular; 14, at Franklin triangular; 19, at Silver Lake; 21, Hampton; 23, at Bertrand invite; 26, Gibbon; 28, at BDS; 30, at Blue Hill invite; Oct. — 3, Lawrence-Nelson, Red Cloud; 5, Shelton; 14-16, Twin Valley Conference tournament