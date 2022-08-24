KENESAW — It’s often a good thing to be surprised by your team in the preseason. That’s where Kenesaw co-head coach Levi Gorsuch stands on what the Blue Devils have done so far.
“The thing that has surprised me the most is the consistency of our practices, they are really working hard and having fun,” Gorsuch said.
“The commitment and buy-in to what the coaching staff wants them to do has been great also. They want to get better and stronger, so it makes my job really fun and enjoyable because I know I can push them and they are going to take on the challenge.”
With the graduation of six seniors a year ago, the Blue Devils will be looking for new leadership on the court this year and Gorsuch has been impressed with the way senior Lydia Schukei has stepped into that role.
“Lyida has really taken on the role of being the leader. She was voted for team captain by the team, along with sophomores Lily Burr and Bently Olson,” said Gorsuch. “All three of them bring it every practice, they are positive, energetic and extremely hard workers.”
Other returners with some varsity experience include sophomores Avery Kelley, Elise Schukei and Jorja Uden. Also vying for playing time this season will be senior Jayden Smith, sophomores Madyson Ciemnoczolowski and Ashlyn Katzberg, and freshman McKinnley Kroos.
Kelley’s 58 kills and 15 blocks from a year ago are the most among returners. Burr is expected to set after tallying 51 assists last year.
“We aren’t going to use inexperience as an excuse,” Gorsuch said. “These girls are competitive and they have the passion and drive. We’ve also worked a lot on our mindset to be more confident and composed in pressure situations. We have strategies to help us get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”