KENESAW — When people think of Kenesaw football over the past few years immediately some think of all-state quarterback Tyson Denkert. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 183-pound senior is tracking to hit 5,000 career rushing yards before the season finishes.
On a somewhat cool but still comfortable night, the Kenesaw Blue Devils hit the field to prove that they are one of the best teams in class D-2 in 2021.
On Friday night, the theme was Tyson Denkert and Co. Denkert and his backfield teammate Trey Kennedy stole the show in the Blue Devils’ 47-0 shutout against Loomis.
Kenesaw came to play. The Blue Devils forced six Loomis turnovers that included two fumble recoveries by Eli Jensen and an interception from Denkert.
“(Jensen) played well,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. “He was in the backfield tonight even on the edges he made some great tackles for us. Those guys up-front did a nice job. I thought our coverage was really good and I know that they (Loomis) hit a couple of passes. We had several knocked down passes and the pressure on the quarterback making him throw and make passes that he didn’t want to make.”
Kenesaw had plenty of opportunities to meet Loomis quarterback Shay Swanson. The Blue Devils had 10 quarterback hurries to force incomplete passes from Swanson and Schnitzler was pleased with his teams’ effort.
“That was good to see,” he said. “You try to have that complete package. If you can get the pass rush you need to have the coverage. I thought that overall they did that.
The Kenesaw offense was not a one-man show. Denkert and Trey Kennedy shared the offensive load for the Blue Devils. The first possession of the game, the Blue Devils went for 51 yards on seven plays to find pay dirt. Either Denkert or Kennedy carried the ball for Kenesaw on its opening drive. Denkert finished the drive with a 12 yard touchdown run to put Kenesaw up 7-0.
Teams would trade turnover-on-downs that led into the second quarter.
Kenesaw got the ball back with 29 seconds left in the first. The Blue Devils once again found the end zone. This time it was Trey Kennedy doing the honors as he would take the handoff from Denkert to punch it in from two yards out to put Kenesaw up 13-0 after a missed PAT.
Kenesaw kept the foot on the gas pedal, forcing a third consecutive three-and-out. Kenesaw was in business again, however, Kennedy had a 15-yard run that ended up in a fumble to give Loomis fresh hope.
The Blue Devils didn’t cave. On the very next play Jensen came up with a fumble recovery after the Wolves’ Clay Bohr coughed up the football and gave the ball back to Kenesaw.
The momentum flipped right back to the hometown Blue Devils as they would need only one play after the turnover to make Loomis pay. Denkert took the first snap and took it 17 yards for another touchdown. Denkert would add one more touchdown from four-yards out to give Kenesaw a 29-0 halftime lead.
“(Denkert) really shouldered the load in that first half offensively,” said Schnitzler. “It was tough getting Trey (Kennedy) going. Having that extra blocker in there, late into the second quarter and into the third, things started to open up for Trey. They are a really good one-two punch but it really starts with Tyson. The way he plays, he refuses to go down. He is a tremendous runner. He has great balance that one touchdown run in the third was pretty amazing.”
After Kenesaw forced a turnover on Loomis’ opening drive of the second half, an amazing run from Denkert is almost an understatement. On the sixth play of the drive, Denkert looked like former Nebraska quarterback Tommie Frazier in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, however Denkert’s run wasn’t 75 yards, it was 26 yards.
Denkert broke free from every Loomis player on the field and broke free to cap off the six-play, 53 yard drive to activate the running clock now up 35-0. Kenesaw would score one more time in the third when Trey Kennedy went 45 yards untouched for another Kenesaw touchdown.
By the fourth quarter both teams had its backups in to get some playing time and coach Schnitzler liked his backups performance especially quarterback Randyn Uden. Uden had a 22 yard run down the Blue Devils sideline when he broke three or four tackles before being tackled around the two-yard line.
“I was really pleased with our second unit,” he said. “They were able to score and execute. They got a turnover. They made plays and they take a lot of pride if they can get a shutout. You don’t get many in football. They took a lot of pride and they did what they had to do defensively.
Nick Kuehn finished off the drive after the Uden run with a two-yard touchdown run to close the book on the Wolves.
“It was a great win. To hold them (Loomis) to zero points, I thought that are defense played well. I thought offensively we controlled the game. As the game worn down we were starting to get bigger plays but early on it was a grind,” Schnitzler said. “That didn’t hurt us any. Sometimes we can get spoiled a little bit and score so fast. They really made us work in that first half. I think overall that will help us become a better football team down the road.”
Next week the Blue Devils are back at home against Fullerton. Head coach Craig Schnitzler can’t wait to get back from break and focus on film because he knows his team will get better as the year progresses.
“We are going to look at film Monday night after we get back from break. We are going to look at what we did right also look at what we can continue to get better at because we are not at our best yet. I didn’t expect us to be there right now but we are on track to get there.”