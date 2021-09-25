KENESAW — A homecoming night to remember, that is what the 2021 Kenesaw football team produced Friday night. The Blue Devils dominated Lawrence-Nelson, which was reeling after a 54-52 defeat from Blue Hill a week ago.
No. 1 Kenesaw cruised past its Twin Valley Conference rival 75-6.
Tyson Denkert, the leader of the top-ranked Kenesaw football team and freshly-named homecoming king, contributed with five touchdowns and defensively recorded two interceptions, including a 52-yard pick-six in the second quarter.
Denkert’s first touchdown came on his team’s first possession of the game. He ran in it from 19 yards out to cap off a three-play, 39-yard drive that only knocked off 1:28 of the clock.
“He had a great night,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler of Denkert. “That pick-six was a big play. They were forcing the issue, but (Krayton) Kucera was being rushed pretty heavily and had to get rid of the ball and it was a great cut toward the ball. We try to preach it and win the turnover battle, which we did tonight.”
Trey Kennedy also had plenty of action in this one. Kennedy scored the Blue Devils’ second touchdown with a three-yard run to go up 16-0. Kennedy added another touchdown early in the third quarter.
“Both Trey and Tyson both played very well. You’re not going to take those two down on first contact,” Schnitzler said. “They are tough kids. Their legs are so powerful and they keep moving. They know how to get that pad level to where they can win.”
Lawrence-Nelson shook off the early deficit with a nice drive that stretched into the second quarter. The Raiders used an 11 play, 65-yard drive with Krayton Kucera connecting with Erik Wheeland on a crossing route for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Raiders their lone score of the contest.
“The crossing route is where they were beating us with the tight end. We wanted to jam and we weren’t getting it done early,” said Schnitzler. “As the game went, we got that squared away to get to those guys.”
After the Raiders scored their touchdown, Denkert connected with Sean Duffy on a 32-yard touchdown pass. Denkert added three more touchdowns from 23 and 18 yards out, including his 52-yard pick six to give the Blue Devils a 47-6 lead at halftime.
“They are a good team. We knew that they were good. We’ve been playing against these guys since they were freshmen,” said L-N assistant coach Jerad Niederklein. “They’ve gotten bigger, faster, stronger and they are the real deal. Hopefully our guys learn to get to the level that Kenesaw is at. The level of physicality that they bring, we need to learn how to match that.”
By the third quarter each team went down the depth chart. After a Raider punt, the second team offense for Kenesaw took the field.and wasted no time to find pay dirt. Fullback Nick Kuehn bulldozed his way for a 29-yard touchdown to put Kenesaw up 61-6.
Randyn Uden, Kuehn, and Ryder Prescott each had a carry on the next drive with Uden finishing off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to go up 69-6. Kenesaw added one more score with Uden scoring on a two-yard touchdown run to close the book 75-6.
“I was really pleased on how these guys played. We are short-handed with some guys out right now, but I was pleased with their efforts,” said Schnitzler. “They work hard in practice to get our varsity ready on Friday night so it was great to see them have an opportunity to put some points up and have some success.”