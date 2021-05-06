FAIRFIELD — Many athletes and coaches at the Russ Snyder invite thought Thursday’s weather provided the best conditions for competition we’ve seen this spring. Temperatures weren’t too hot or too cool thanks to a breeze that kept things just right.
Many coaches are trying to find a similar balance in their track and field lineup, figuring out in which events to enter what athletes. Kenensaw head coach Nancy Bittfield’s placing of Cassidy Gallagher has been just right as of late; for the second meet in a row, Gallagher has racked up gold medals in every event in which she was entered, as she collected four top-finishes Thursday at Sandy Creek High School.
“Cassidy has been working hard all season, and getting four first places (Thursday) is a boost to her confidence,” Bittfield said. “She’s very hungry to get down to state. She’s looking to get back in triple jump at 35-3 and back into the high 16s for long jump while also doing well in the 200 and 400.”
Gallagher won the long jump and the triple jump while also taking gold in the 200-meter dash and the 400. Her long jump distance was just a 1/2 inch in front of Lawrence-Nelson’s Emma Epley, and her 200 time edged out second-place Hannah Miller of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley by just 0.47 seconds. But her gold in the 400 was by a full second and her top distance in the triple jump cleared second place by more than 3 feet.
And on the boys side, the Blue Devils’ Tyson Denkert put up a near-similar line with three gold medals.
“Tyson Denkert got three firsts again (Thursday). He’s another one that has really been working hard,” Bittfield said.
Denkert finished first in the long jump, the 200 and the 400.
It’s fair to say Gallagher and Denkert are excelling for the Blue Devils, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Thursday’s meet concluded the regular season for Kenesaw. The Blue Devils — who placed third in the boys competition and fifth in the girls — will now set their eyes on the Class D, District 6 meet Wednesday, which they will be hosting.
“The kids are thankful to be out here compared to last year. They know the biggest meet for us will be Wednesday,” Bittfield said. “We’re just keeping the mindset of the way we’ve had it all year: one meet at a time and focusing on your end goal. A lot of them, their end goal is making it to state.
“For the kids’ sake, we’re glad we get to do it on our home track. They’re comfortable with that facility... Having the home crowd there will be an extra bonus.”
Another team that is putting things together at the right time is the Lawrence-Nelson girls squad, which placed second at last week’s Twin Valley Conference meet and second again Thursday at its home meet. Preston Hild said he likes what he’s seeing from his athletes.
“I saw good effort in all events across the day,” he said. “We had some good efforts in the field events and on the track the girls competed real well. We saw some PRs and the relays did well. Just overall I’m really proud of the effort we had this week. A few of the girls put themselves in good position for districts.”
The Raiders had just one individual gold medal — Epley’s finish in the 100 hurdles — but they had six top-three placings in addition to gold medals in the 400 relay and the 1,600 relay.
Thursday’s runner-up finish was a true team effort, as Lawrence-Nelson’s 12 individual medals came from eight different athletes. Hild said his the 81-point performance showed just how far his team has come since the beginning of the season.
“Last week, I sat them down in one of our meetings and said look where we’ve come from at the beginning of the year. At Kenesaw, we went there earlier this year, and we got seventh out of nine teams, and it’s basically the same teams that have been here...Now, we’re getting second against these schools,” Hild said. “The girls are trusting their training, having fun, and they’re encouraging each other. It’s just a lot of fun to coach these girls and boys.”
Both teams from BDS also had big days. The Eagles’ girls squad brought home the first-place plaque with 97 points, while the boys were second with 90.
The girls finished with 18 individual medals and got gold-medal performances from JessaLynn Hudson and Maria Sliva. Hudson took the top spot in both the discus (116 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and the shot put (39-2), while Sliva was first in the high jump (4-9).
On the boys side, Kyle Ardissono won a pair of golds in the throwing events, eclipsing 145-0 in the discus and 45-5 1/2 in the shot put. Easton Webber was second in both events as well. Owen Oglesby also brought home a gold medal, winning the high jump (5-10). In all, the Eagles had eight top-three individual performances.
Girls team results
1, BDS 97; 2, Lawrence-Nelson 81; 3, Shelton 78;l 4, Meridian 75; 5, Kenesaw 64; 6, Blue-Hill 60; 7, Silver Lake 42; 8, Harvad 30
Girls individual results
Long jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 15-10 1/2; 2, Emma Epley, L-N, 15-10 1/4; 3, Kaylee Pribyl, Mer, 15-05 1/4; 4, Elsa Jorgensen, L-N, 15-00 1/2; 5, Hannah Miller, BDS, 14-09 1/4; 6, Katelyn Karr, SL, 14-08 1/2
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 116-04 1/2; 2, Macy Kamler, BDS, 111-08; 3, Emmilly Berglund Shelton 106-03 1/2; 4, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 94-02; 5, Abigail Meyer, BH, 93-11; 6, Emma Schroeder, Ken, 92-03
Pole vault — 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Mer, 9-06; 2, Ashley Nierman, Har, 9-06; 3, Rylee Legg, Ken, 8-00; 4, Kenzie Bohling, BDS, 7-06; 5, Maria Sliva, BDS, 7-06; 6, Halie Clark Shelton 7-0
Shot put —1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 39-02; 2, Emmilly Berglund Shelton 34-00; 3, Abigail Meyer, BH, 33-08; 4, Delainey Gaughen, Har, 33-03; 5, Kylie Beard, L-N, 32-07 1/2; 6, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 32-0
High jump — 1, Maria Sliva, BDS, 4-09; 2, Dru Niemack Shelton 4-08; 3, Kailyn Paul, Mer, 4-06; 4, Kimberly Schropfer, Mer, 4-06; 5, Jaala Stewart, Mer, 4-04; 6, Vinna Garcia Shelton 4-04;
Triple jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 33-10 3/4; 2, Kailyn Paul, Mer, 30-11 1/4; 3, Alia Gomez Shelton 30-09 1/4; 4, Allyson Kort, Mer, 30-04 1/4; 5, Jada Spurling, BDS, 27-03 3/4; 6, Brianna Simmons Shelton 26-11 3/4
3200 relay — 1, Meridian 11:15.20; 2, Shelton 11:23.50; 3, Blue Hill 11:39.52; 4, BDS 11:57.79; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 12:02.80; 6, Kenesaw 12:39.00
100 hurdles — 1, Emma Epley, L-N, 15.97; 2, Rylee Legg, Ken, 17.05; 3, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 17.22; 4, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 17.98; 5, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 18.18; 6, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 18.41
100 —1, Kaylee Pribyl, Mer, 13.68; 2, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 13.92; 3, Elsa Jorgensen, L-N, 14.09; 4, Katelyn Mazour, L-N, 14.29; 5, Aimee Wetstine-Jones, Har, 14.30; 6, Rylee Legg, Ken, 14.32
400 — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 1:04.30; 2, Hannah Miller, BDS, 1:05.23; 3, India Mackin, BH, 1:07.40; 4, Madison Miller, SL, 1:08.76; 5, Brooklyn Kohmetscher, BH, 1:10.07; 6, Hope Nienhueser, Ken, 1:12.41
3,200 — 1, Ladelle Hazen, 12:56.20; 2, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 13:33.76; 3, Skyler Summers, Shel, 13:37.76; 4, Ellie Janda, BH, 14:20.96; 5, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 14:25.41; 6, Jessica Sole, L-N, 15:23.36
200 — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 28.26; 2, Hannah Miller, BDS, 28.73; 3, Katelyn Mazour, L-N, 29.64; 4, Madison Miller, SL, 29.99; 5, Maria Sliva, BDS, 30.25; 6, Emily Monie, SL, 30.44
800 — 1, Brooklyn Kohmetscher, BH, 2:38.24; 2, Alia Gomez, Shel, 2:41.59; 3, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 2:43.92; 4, Evelyn Woitalewicz, Mer, 2:45.77; 5, Aleah Heikkinen, L-N, 2:46.07; 6, Kimberly Schropfer, Mer, 2:51.31
300 hurdles — 1, Ashley Nierman, Har, 49.34; 2, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 49.68; 3, Rylee Legg, Ken, 50.22; 4, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 50.72; 5, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 50.83; 6, Vinna Garcia, Shel, 55.66
1,600 — 1, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 6:10.37; 2, Skyler Summers, Shel, 6:26.85; 3, Mayte Meza, Shel, 6:33.67; 4, Erika Schwisow, Mer, 6:47.63; 5, Emily Troudt, L-N, 6:48.79; 6, Kerigan Karr, SL, 7:06.12
400 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson 55.24; 2, BDS 55.25; 3, Shelton 55.65; 4, Harvard 56.49; 5, Blue Hill 57.90; 6, Silver Lake 58.29
1,600 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson 4:31.84; 2, Silver Lake 4:34.40; 3, Meridian 4:46.79; 4, Shelton 4:49.84; 5, Blue Hill 4:55.63; 6, , BDS 5:00.41
Boys team results
1, Shelton 136; 2, BDS 90; 3, Kenesaw 88; 4, Meridian 49; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 47; 6, Silver Lake 46; 7, Harvard 38; 8, Blue Hill 32
Boys individual results
Discus — 1, Kyle Ardissono, BDS, 145-0; 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 138-6; 3, Eli Jensen, Ken, 134-5; 4, Jesus Gomez, Shel, 115-7 1/2; 5, Adrian Gomez, SL, 109-6; 6, Erik Wheeland, L-N, 108-5
High jump — Owen Oglesby, BDS, 5-10; 2, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 5-10; 3, Riley Bombeck, Shel, 5-6; 4, Corin Paul, Mer, 5-5; 5, Trevor Biltoft, L-N, 5-4; 6, Isaac Piel, BH, 5-4
Triple jump — 1, Corin Paul, Mer, 40-5; 2, Brayden Sidders, Ken, 37-1; 3, Riley Bombeck, Shel, 36-1 1/2; 4, Randyn Uden, Ken, 35-10; 5, Tyson Kotinek, L-N, 35-9 1/2; 6, Raleigh Shipley, BDS, 34-1 1/2
Long jump — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 20-0 1/2; 2, Ethan Piper, Har, 19-8 3/4; 3, Lane Kelley, Ken, 18-0; 4, Timoteo Martinez, Shel, 17-4; 5, Sam Morales, Shel, 16-10 1/2; 6, Trevor Biltoft, L-N, 16-4 1/2
Pole vault — 1, Ben Okraska, Har, 14-7; 2, Aaron Mick, BDS, 14-0; 3, Seth Stengel, BDS, 12-0; 4, Levi Schroeder, Ken, 9-6; 5, Jay Kempf, BDS, 8-0; 6, Cody Fishler, Har, 7-0
Shot put — 1, Kyle Ardissono, BDS, 45-5 1/2; 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 44-4 1/2; 3, Adrian Gomez, SL, 41-10; 4, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 40-7 1/2; 5, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 40-4; 6, Eli Jensen, Ken, 40-3
3,200 relay — Shelton 8:38.82; 2, Lawrence-Nelson 8:51.82; 3, Blue Hill 9:32.77; 4, Kenesaw 9:37.16; 5, Meridian 12:17.01
110 hurdles — 1, Tristan Kasson, SL, 17.07; 2, Luke Swanson, SL, 19.09; 3, Brayden Rut, Mer, 19.99; 4, Jaron Norder, BDS, 20.49; 5, Angelo Herrera, Mer, 20.50; 6, Brock Karrr, SL, 21.26
100 — 1, Ethan Piper, Har, 11.72; 2, Sam Morales, Shel, 11.98; 3, Timoteo Martinez, Shel, 11.99; 4, Dominic Philippi, BDS, 12.02; 5, Tristan Kasson, SL, 12.27; 6, Jesus Nunez, Merr, 12.31
400 — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 54.38; 2, M.J. Coffey, BH, 54.65; 3, Coby Reutzel, Shel, 54.98; 4, Matthew Hansen, SL, 55.76; 5, Isaac Piel, BH, 55.86; 6, Brayden Rut, Mer, 56.64
3,200 — 1, Cole Troudt, L-N, 10:50.44; 2, Steven Snyder, Shel, 10:56.45; 3, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 11:29.03; 4, Kyle Hubl, BH, 11:40.72; 5, Sebastian Sauceda, Shel, 11:58.42; 6, Silas Purdy, Ken, 12:16.31
200 — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 24.24; 2, Corin Paul, Mer, 24.51; 3, Mason King, Shel, 24.89; 4, Sam Morales, Shel, 25.34; 5, Dominic Philippi, BDS, 25.45; 6, Xavier Marburger, Har, 25.75
800 — 1, Jose Montanez, Shel, 2:12.39; 2, Christian Bly, Shel, 2:13.52; 3, Steven Snyder, Shel, 2:14.26; 4, Lane Barton, Mer, 2:15.80; 5, Nolan Ostdiek, L-N, 2:15.34; 6, Aiden Piel, BH, 2:16.53
300 hurdles — 1, Tristan Kasson, SL, 43.03; 2, Ethan Piper, Har, 44.40; 3, Owen Oglesby, BDS, 45.94; 4, RRyan Lewis, Shel, 46.07; 5, Brayden Rut, Mer, 46.71; 6, Brock Karrr, SL, 46.77
1,600 — 1, Logan Menke, L-N, 4:55.94; 2, Angel Lehn, Shel, 5:01.28; 3, Cole Troudt, L-N, 5:10.56; 4, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 5:18.61; 5, Dylan Griggs, Mer, 5:20.17; 6, Jackson Huls, Mer, 5:23.96
400 relay — 1, Shelton 46.44; 2, Kenesaw 46.96; 3, BDS 47.82; 4, Meridian 48.77; 5, Silver Lake 49.45; 6, Lawrence-Nelson 50.16
1,600 relay — 1, Blue Hill 3:46.31; 2, Shelton 3:48.03; 3, Kenesaw 3:53.83; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 3:55.24; 5, Meridian 3:59.20; 6, BDS 4:01.01