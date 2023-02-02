KENESAW — Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn and Hunter Fredrickson, South Central’s Rowan Jarosik, and Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Patterson won conference wrestling titles on Thursday at the Fort Kearny/Twin Valley Conference meet.

Kuehn swept the 132-pound field and reached 43-0 on the season with a pin the quarterfinals and major decisions in both the semifinals and finals.

