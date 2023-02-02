KENESAW — Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn and Hunter Fredrickson, South Central’s Rowan Jarosik, and Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Patterson won conference wrestling titles on Thursday at the Fort Kearny/Twin Valley Conference meet.
Kuehn swept the 132-pound field and reached 43-0 on the season with a pin the quarterfinals and major decisions in both the semifinals and finals.
Fredrickson swept the 182-pound field with three pins, sealing the finals in the final 35 seconds.
Jarosik dominated 126 pounds with two pins and a tech fall.
Patterson clinched the 106-pound title with a pair of pins and a major decision.
Superior’s Hayden Neeman was runner-up behind Kuehn at 132 pounds. Neeman had a pin and tech fall to reach the finals. Teammate Kyler Boyles was third at 160 pounds.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Brooks Armstrong was runner-up at 152 pounds. Jake Hodson was second at 195.
South Central’s Connor Remper placed second at 120 pounds, reaching the final with three pins.
Harvard’s Brett Dillman was third at 195 pounds. He lost to Hodson to open the day, but rebounded with a decision victory and a pin.
Franklin’s Cauy Twohig (138), Keller Twohig (132) and Grant Haussermann (120) were all bronze medalists.
In the girls tournament, Superior’s Cheyenne Stacy and Carless Hinz were both silver medalists.
Fillmore Central 53, Sandy Creek 41
UTICA — A balanced scoring effort led Fillmore Central past Sandy Creek in the semifinals of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.
Keegan Theobald led the Panthers with 12 points. Jayden Wolf was also in double figures with 10 points.
Ethan Shaw led Sandy Creek with 11 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35
CENTRAL CITY — Class C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull advanced to the LouPlatte Conference finals behind a trio of players in double figures. Parker Volk and Jack Poppe scored 15 points apiece and Jaden Williams had 11 points.
The Cardinals will play Central City in the finals Saturday in the new Bison Dome.
KEARNEY — Rachel Goodon poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central to its 19th win of the season.
The Patriots outscored the Stars 33-16 across the middle quarters.
Megyn Scott was in double figures with 10 points, Kadi Kimberly hit a pair of 3s for her six points. Lauryn Scott added five points, Kylie Lancaster four, and three apiece by Gracie Weichman and Briley Nienhueser.
Amherst 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
HOLDREGE — The Broncos bucked past the Falcons in the Fort Kearny Conference semifinals.
Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger combined for 19 points for Wil-Hil.