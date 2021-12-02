KENESAW — The Blue Devils need to replace their top scorer, but with four returning starters that might not prove to be too difficult a task.
Returning for Kenesaw, which finished 10-11 last season, are four seniors in Cassidy Gallagher, Rylee Legg, Meadow Wagoner, and Chloe Uden.
Legg leads the returners in scoring and pickpocketing as she averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 steals per game a season ago.
Gallagher hauled in 8.7 rebounds per game, while Wagoner averaged 6.3 piunts and Uden, the tallest in the bunch at 5-foot-11, scored four points and grabbed four rebounds.
“I feel very good about what we have returning for us this year,” said Kenesaw coach Jace Morgan. I feel like we made some big strides this summer and we know what we need to do to win.”
Perhaps the area that needs the most improvement is scoring, Morgan said. The Blue Devils had a balanced effort on the stat sheet last year, but the coach would like to see someone take charge.
“Scoring is where we had some problems last year so we will need someone to step up for us on the offensive end,” Morgan said. “I think we have a good opportunity to be pretty balanced again with scoring coming from inside and outside.”
Seniors Dominga Sanchez and Halle Nienhueser are expected to contribute off the bench. Combined they averaged six points per game last season.
Morgan said the Twin Valley Conference will be as challenging as ever this season with top dogs Franklin, Blue Hill and Shelton. He expects Deshler to mix in there, too.
“There will be a lot of competitive games in our conference this year,” Morgan said. “Blue Hill is probably the favorite again until someone knocks them off. I believe if we put things together on offense, we could put ourselves in the top part of the conference.”