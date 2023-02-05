In a much anticipated Twin Valley Conference championship rematch, Shelton sunk Kenesaw for a second straight season.
The Blue Devils played a strong first half and led Shelton, the state's second-rated team in Class D-2, after the opening frame.
But the Bulldogs outscored Kenesaw, which was in search of redemption, across the final 16 minutes to clinch a second straight title.
“I was really happy with the way we played. If we play like that all the time, with that much energy, we are going to win lots of ball games,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem, whose team fell 50-39 at Hastings College's Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Bulldogs won the same game last year 51-41.
Shelton opened this year's championship game 2-for-23 from the floor and trailed by four after eight minutes. But recovered its percentage over the final three quarters, producing double-digit frames the rest of the way.
“We didn’t shoot great," said Shelton coach Will Reutzel. "Kenesaw is tough. They are athletic, strong kids. Jack gets them to work hard. They are smart on offense and play hard on defense."
In the second quarter juniors Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons came alive, combining for 10 of the team's 15 points to pull ahead by halftime.
The duo ended the night with a total of 36 points.
Kenesaw (14-5) senior Joel Katzberg hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter as part of a 14-point night to keep the Blue Devils within four heading to the fourth.
Einrem said Katzberg has been heating up in the new year.
“Joel struggled until a little after Christmas shooting the ball, and he’s one of our better shooters normally, and now he’s coming around," Einrem said. "That corner shot, when we get a little bit of penetration, he drilled it tonight four times."
Kenesaw hit only one field goal in the final frame, leading to its demise.
Einrem, though, was pleased with the effort.
“Our kids just busted their butts all night long," he said. "Things went pretty good in the first half. We got shots and made them, the second half we didn’t make as many and they got a few offensive rebounds, and I knew that was going to be a key.
"They are just so athletic, we just couldn’t keep them out of the lane. Our kids did what we asked them to do all night. It was a great team effort by our kids.”
Kenesaw (14-5)...........11 9 12 7 — 39
Shelton (17-1)….........7 15 14 14 — 50
Kenesaw (39)
Joel Katzberg 14, Jack Ryan 5, Lane Kelley 4, Tate Uden 4, Jravin Suck 4, Blake Steer 3, Adam Denkert 3, Randy’s Uden 2
Shelton (50)
Ashton Simmons 19, Riley Bombeck 17, Quinn Cheney 8, Luke Gillming 4, Dylan Kenton 2