The Kenesaw Blue Devils will look a little different this year after graduating seven seniors from last season’s 12-11 team.
“Seven of the 14 players on last year’s roster graduated, taking with them 93% of last year’s scoring and nearly 90% of our rebounds,” said Blue Devils head coach Jace Morgan. “These numbers can be scary to look at, but fortunately we are bringing back a very competitive group that had a successful JV season last year.”
Seniors Lydia Schukei and Jayden Smith will be looked to for their leadership. Schukei averaged 1.3 points per game last season for the Blue Devils.
With no juniors on the roster, the sophomores will have to grow up fast and contribute early.
Forward Elise Schukei averaged 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game last season. Guard Ashlyn Katzberg and forward Jorja Uden will also see big minutes for the Blue Devils.
“This group plays with each other very well, and I look for that success to follow them up to the varsity level even though our inexperience will be an obstacle to overcome,” Morgan said. “But I think this team has good basketball IQ and coupled with a good work ethic will lead to a successful season.”