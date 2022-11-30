w02-23-22KENbbAxtell37.jpg
Buy Now

Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley shoots during a game Feb. 22, 2022, against Axtell in the Class D1, Subdistrict 7 game in Kenesaw.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Don’t think Kenesaw has forgotten about its heartbreaking loss to Loomis in a boys basketball district final last season.

The Blue Devils had every chance to win the game and advance to the state tournament, but ultimately fell short of that reality.

0
0
0
0
0