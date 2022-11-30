Don’t think Kenesaw has forgotten about its heartbreaking loss to Loomis in a boys basketball district final last season.
The Blue Devils had every chance to win the game and advance to the state tournament, but ultimately fell short of that reality.
Lane Kelley, who returns to the team this season as one of five seniors, had Kenesaw in control over the Wolves with under a minute left in that game at Cope Coliseum last winter.
He and fellow returning starter Joel Katzberg will do their best to get the Blue Devils back in that position as the team’s top scorers.
Kelley, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 11 points.
“He was one of the most consistent players on offense and defense,” said coach Jack Einrem.
Katzberg produced two big games of 18 points throughout the year but mostly averaged around six points per outing.
Einrem, now in his 13th year at Kenesaw, won his 200th game last season. The Blue Devils went 19-6.
Seniors Taten Uden, Randyn Uden and Luke Burr were letter-winners a season ago, as was sophomore Jravin Suck.
Einrem said Randyn Uden will slide into a point guard position this season.
He said Taten Uden is a great defender and rebounder with his 6-foot frame.
In addition, Einrem said Burr played well this summer and has improved on defense.
Suck, who is 6-4, will be an inside target as the team’s center.
“He played many minutes last year and has improved his shooting from a year ago,” Einrem said.
Also expected to contribute are a pair of wrestlers trying their hand at basketball this season and a transfer player.
Maddox Wagoner, a 5-11 sophomore, and Blake Steer, a 6-4 junior, gave up their singlets to lace up their hooping shoes.
“Steer should be a big contributor, and Wagoner showed an ability to score from everywhere this summer,” Einrem said.
Jack Ryan transferred from Minden after averaging just under two minutes of playing time per game.
“He added some ball skills to our guard play as well as points from outside,” Einrem said.