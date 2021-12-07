KENESAW — The Kenesaw girls basketball team had a fight on its hand Tuesday night in Blue Devil gymnasium.
The Blue Devils led at halftime 24-20 but a strong third quarter proved to be the difference as Kenesaw scored 18 points in the frame to go up by 13 against Loomis.
“I think the confidence was much higher, instead of passing up some shots,” said Kenesaw co-head coach Trevor Burr. “Last week we were passive and I thought (Tuesday) we did a good job of being patient and knocking down shots.”
Loomis made it interesting late in the fourth with under four minutes to go. The Blue Devils turned the ball over five times in the final four minutes and Loomis cut the deficit to seven, but couldn’t get any closer after that.
Kenesaw went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final 1:30 to close the door on any Loomis comeback, taking the victory 57-48.
Loomis’ 2-3 zone made it a struggle early for the Kenesaw offense to get points in the paint, which frustrated the Blue Devils. Kenesaw had to settle for jump shots and treys to work around the tough Wolves’ zone.
“They are a good defensive team. They have length and speed when they need it,” said Burr. “They cover up space pretty quickly and they really collapsed on our bigs. I told the guards to step into some shots (Tuesday) and I thought they did a really good job of that and they made them tonight.
The Blue Devils went 23-for-53 from the floor and went 6 for 17 from downtown.
“Compared to the first two games we played, it was pretty cold shooting where I believe we shot around 25%. We worked on a lot of shooting and they were locked in and they wanted to come out and make shots (Tuesday),” said Burr.
Kenesaw had to face the full court press from the Wolves, but it handled it well, breaking the press much more often than not.
“That is where experience at the guard position came through. Having some length out there made some difference,” Burr said. “I thought we lost a little of our composure late in the second half especially late in the fourth quarter and they amped it up a little bit more. It’s early in the season. There is some more stuff we need to put in as far as press breaks but I thought they handled themselves well.”
Kenesaw managed to turn the ball over eight times in the fourth but kept its head on their shoulders and battle though a tough Loomis defense.
The Blue Devils had three players score in double figures. Rylee Legg led the team with 13 points. Cassidy Gallagher had 12 and Chloe Uden added 10.
“That balances things out a lot. It makes things a lot easier when you have a few who put the ball in the hoop.” said Burr.
Kenesaw also played zone the entire game. The Blue Devils have good length to try to eliminate much action in the paint. Loomis’ Hanna Stewart took advantage of the zone both from the inside and downtown. Stewart led all scorers with 19 points.
“I thought the (Hanna) Stewart girl shot lights out. A matchup with her is always tough in a defense like that. I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping dribble penetration and finding shooters for the most past,” Burr said.
Kenesaw held Loomis to shooting 31% from the floor going 17 for 54.
Kenesaw................. 15 9 18 15- 57
Loomis...................... 14 6 9 19- 48
Kenesaw (57)
Rylee Legg 13; Cassidy Gallagher 12; Chloe Uden 10; Meadow Wagoner 9; Dominga Sanchez 6; Halle Nienhueser 5; Avery Kelly 2
Loomis (48)
Hanna Stewart 19; Georgia Crandall 13; Jersie Hermanson 4; Brooklyn Wiese 4; Carly Stewart 3; Autumn Holt 2; Sabrina Schemper 1