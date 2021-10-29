KENESAW — A lot of coaches say their teams are resilient, and they very well may be. But few teams could dig deep enough and find the determination to pull off the come-from-behind victory that the Kenesaw football team recorded on Friday.
The Blue Devils, ranked No. 1 in Class D-2, trailed by 22 points against No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart in a matchup that was more appropriate for a state championship game than the second round of the playoffs. The Irish were scoring at will and doing just enough on defense to slow down the powerful Kenesaw offense, led by quarterback Tyson Denkert.
"We all had our doubts after that first half," Denkert said. "But when we went into the locker room (at halftime), it was all positive. We knew what our job ahead of us was."
The defense tightened for Kenesaw, and Denkert had one of the grittiest performances fans will ever see, with his offensive line matching that effort. The Blue Devils rallied for a 62-56 victory in one of the wildest games of the season to date.
"I'm so proud of the way the guys responded. They could have folded, but they didn't," said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. "We ran it right down their throat...(Friday night), it was all about the offense, and we got just enough stops defensively to get our offense back on the field."
"That was the craziest ball game I've ever played in; I don't know what to say," said Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy. "We were able to just pull it together and rally. They couldn't stop our offense. They couldn't stop Tyson. We blocked well and we played solid defense at the end. With a little luck, we pulled through."
FCSH knew the Blue Devils would turn to Denkert. Heck, even the Irish fans knew it. "Stop number 10," became a constant plea from the Falls City crowd, but, as the Irish found out, it's much easier said than done.
Denkert lowered his shoulder into several defenders at a time, he broke tackles, and he seemed to defy the laws of physics at times. He ran with no fear, willing the Blue Devils back in the game with unmatched determination.
The effort and the toughness may not be able to be measured, but the Kenesaw QB's numbers say it all: 54 carries, 354 yards, seven touchdowns.
"We're really good at power football, and we know how to use that," Denkert said.
"(Denkert) broke tackle after tackle after tackle, and his balance is just incredible," Schnitzler said. "That's how he's played all year. I expected nothing less from him. And I knew our offensive line could get it done. Everything starts up there and I'm so proud of that front five...That's a testament to these kids and their will to win."
Throughout the first two quarters, Falls City Sacred Heart ran just 22 plays but still racked up 293 yards of offense and 38 points. It scored a touchdown once every 5 1/2 plays, with most of the damage coming through the air on the connection of quarterback Jakob Jordan and receiver Evan Keithley. The two finished the night with seven hookups for 274 yards and four touchdowns.
But in the second half, Kenesaw held the Irish to just 159 yards of offense, nearly half of its output from the opening half.
"We gave up all the big plays in the first half. In the locker room, we knew what our jobs were, and in the second half we stuck it to them," Denkert said.
"We started covering guys and we got more pressure on the quarterback," Kennedy said.
Seventy-six of those 159 yards allowed in the second half came on the third play of the third quarter, when Jordan and Keithley connected for a score that put the Irish up 44-22. But Kenesaw responded with a touchdown, followed by a safety, and another touchdown, going into the fourth quarter trailing 44-38.
It was a 10-play, 61-yard drive that finally gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the game. Trey Kennedy, who carried the ball 14 times, punched the ball in from 4 yards out to tie the game, and Denkert plowed his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion to go up 46-44.
Two plays later, Kennedy came up big again, recovering a fumble that led to a 14-yard Denkert touchdown and a suddenly commanding 10-point lead, with just 8:25 remaining.
"That (TD) was a great feeling; I saw the sideline and I just yelled," Denkert said.
"That (fumble) really helped us get some momentum and get us the second score. Without that (two-score lead), we may not have won this game."
Falls City Sacred Heart scored again, but so did the Blue Devils on Denkert's seventh TD of the night.
The comeback victory had every Blue Devil supporter in complete jubilation after the final whistle blew. For Schnitzler, the win was No. 150 for his career.
"(The milestone is) really special, especially with this group and all the teams that have helped bring all these victories," Schnitzler said. "I love them all, and this was a huge win (Friday night)."
Kenesaw will now advance to the quarterfinals, where it will play a road game against a second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis squad that defeated Blue Hill 30-0.
"It's going to be two power football teams," the Blue Devils' coach said. "They like to run the ball a lot out of their double tight, and we obviously know what we're going to do. We just have to do what we know how to do best."
FCSH (8-2)...........16 22 6 12 — 56
Kenesaw (10-0).....6 16 16 24 — 62
K — 2 run Tyson Denkert (kick blocked)
F — 33 pass from Jakob Jordan to Evan Keithley (Jordan run)
F — 41 pass from Jordan to Keithley (Jordan run)
F — 18 run Jordan (Jordan run)
K — 16 run Denkert (Trey Kennedy run)
F — 66 pass Jordan to Keithley (try failed)
K — 20 run Denkert (Denkert run)
F — 11 pass Jordan to Sam Dunn (Keithley run)
F — 76 pass Jordan to Keithley (try failed)
K — 45 run Denkert (try failed)
K — Safety
K — 1 run Denkert (Denkert run)
K — 4 run Kennedy (Denkert run)
K — 14 run Denkert (Denkert run)
F — 30 pass from Jordan to Joe Simon (try failed)
K — 2 run Denkert (Denkert run)
F — 9 run Jordan (try failed)
Rushing — F, Evan Keithley 2-24, Tyler Catlin 3-31, Jakob Jordan 12-80; K, Tyson Denkert 54-354, Trey Kennedy 14-52.
Passing — F, Jordan 13-21-0 254, Sam Dunn 0-1-0 0; Denkert 2-6-1 50.
Receiving — F, Keithley 7-274, Jake Froeschl 4-15, Joe Simon 1-30, Dunn 1-11; K, Sean Duffy 1-37, Lane Kelley 1-13.
Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0
HUMPHREY — The Blue Hill football team fought hard against the No. 2 seed in the Class D-2 state tournament, but the Bobcats just made too many miscues against a team as talented as the Flyers. Blue Hill saw its season end after a 30-0 loss.
The Bobcats drove down the field into the red zone twice in consecutive possessions but came away empty on back-to-back interceptions. The second pick went for six points for HSF, which took an 8-0 lead. The Flyers tacked on one more score before halftime to lead 16-0 at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Humphrey St. Frances clinched the victory with a pair of touchdowns. Blue Hill ended the game with five interceptions thrown.
The Bobcats finished the season with a record of 5-5, including an upset win over sixth-seeded Garden County. Four of the five teams Blue Hill lost to are in the quarterfinals.