KENESAW — Before Kenesaw took the floor Tuesday night against Axtell in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 tournament, Blue Devils head coach Jack Einrem knew the Wildcats were a tough draw.
Kenesaw won the teams' Jan. 4 meeting 75-56, but the Wildcats were a much improved club Tuesday night.
Axtell came out with authority and shocked the hometown Blue Devils by taking a nine-point lead by halftime.
But the Wildcats' luck wouldn't last. Kenesaw, which didn't hold a lead until the third quarter, got much needed help from Tyson Denkert and Eli Jensen. The pair took the reins and lifted the Class D-1, No. 6 Blue Devils to a 55-48 win.
"The last time we played them we already had 40-some points at half, and like I said it wasn't our offense, it was our defense. And I thought our intensity could've been a lot better," said Einrem.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 16-10 first quarter lead thanks to Carson Lindau's back-to-back treys. Calvin Johnson and Brennan Runge each stepped up also.
Runge was the difference in the first half as he scored 14 of the Wildcats 33 points. He finished the game with 18 points.
Kenesaw bounced back with an 11-1 run out of the locker room that gave the Blue Devils the lead for good.
Denkert sparked the run with eight of his 16 total points.
"(Axtell) was making shots in the first half. In the second half, we were playing better defense and making shots so we didn't have to take the ball out," said Einrem. "We got the ball up the floor a little bit quicker and got set on defense easier. We changed things up about three or four times in the second half."
Eli Jensen made sure Kenesaw finished strong. He kept the momentum with the Blue Devils as he went 4-for-4 from the floor across the final eight minutes.
"In the fourth quarter, the ball was going to Eli. We just threw the ball into Eli and let him go to work," Einrem said.
Jensen scored eight of a game high 19 points in the final quarter. Denkert added six more points and Lane Kelley knocked down a pair of free throws to ice the game.
Kenesaw will play Blue Hill Thursday night for the D1-7 title.
"We are going to try and execute things," Einrem said. "We are not going to add anything or change anything now, it's the way it is. We've already played Blue Hill twice and they know us and we know them. And we know who we have to stop so it will be a chess match."
Axtell..............16 17 4 12 — 48
Kenesaw........10 14 15 16 — 55
Axtell (48)
Brennan Runge 18, Carson Lindau 8, Calvin Johnson 6, Ethan Morgan 5, Tyler Stoddard 4, Elijah Bergstrom 3, Gaffend Cole 2, Jacob Halvorsen 2
Kenesaw (55)
Eli Jensen 19, Tyson Denkert 16, Lane Kelley 10, Trey Kennedy 7, Joel Katzberg 3