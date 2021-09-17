KENESAW — The home team Kenesaw Blue Devils improved to 10-3 after a sweep against fellow Twin Valley Conference opponents in the Deshler Dragons and the Franklin Flyers Thursday night.
The Blue Devils beat the Dragons 25-22, 25-19 in the opening match and finished off the night defeating the Flyers 25-19, 25-17. The Flyers also beat the Dragons in two sets 25-20, 25-15.
The Blue Devils came out swinging on offense to start the first match, getting three early kills from senior Chloe Uden and a pair from fellow senior Halle Nienhueser. The Dragons kept things close, capitalizing on the serving errors of the Blue Devils and took an early 9-6 lead.
“What I keep track of is all of our earned and unearned points and how they are earning all of their points,” said Blue Devils co-head coach Levi Gorsuch. “They literally had not earned their first 10 points, they were scoring off of our errors, so we knew all we had to do was clean up our game and once we did that there was a big difference.”
Down by one late in the set, the Blue Devils scored four straight points that included one more kill apiece for Nienhueser and Uden to take a 22-19 lead. The Dragons stopped the run on a kill from sophomore Allie Vieselmeyer but the Blue Devils would win set one 25-22.
The Dragons built an early 5-2 lead in set two, getting an ace serve from Vieselmeyer and back-to-back kills from senior Paiton Nash.
Kenesaw senior Cassidy Gallagher sparked a 4-0 run for the Blue Devils with a solo block and Nienhueser added a pair of ace serves as they took a 6-5 lead. Then, it was the Dragons turn for a run, led by sophomore Stormi Capek and her three kills helping them pull ahead 11-7.
It was a back and forth battle, but the Blue Devils with their senior lead team would pull away down the stretch. Senior Dominga Sanchez connected with Gallagher and Uden for four late kills to give the Blue Devils a 25-19 victory in set number two.
“The seniors are what keep the wheels turning for us,” said Gorsuch. “Their leadership and encouragement for the team and each other helps us play more comfortable and confident.”
The seniors set the tone early in their match against the Flyers, building a 5-0 lead on kills from Uden and Nienhueser. The Flyers answered with five straight points of their own. Uden came up big for the Blue Devils midway through the set nailing three kills ask they built a narrow 17-14 lead. The Blue Devils outscored the Flyers 8-3 late in the set lead by Gallagher with three kills and an ace serve to end it at 25-19.
The Blue Devils started set two up 3-0 with an ace serve from senior Meadow Wagoner. Gallagher teamed up with Nienhueser for a block to extend theBlue Devils lead to 5-1.
“I think what sparked us was when we finally got a block on Yelken and we’re making diving saves and winning those long rallies and you could just kind of see the energy on our side pick up and their kind of deflate,” Gorsuch said.
The Blue Devils used that momentum to keep a slight lead as the teams battled back and forth. Up 18-17 the Blue Devils scored the last seven points of the game getting back to back ace serves from Gallagher followed by a pair of kills from Uden to win set two 25-17.
“I thought our girls adjusted really well,” said Gorsuch. “We told our setters to mix it up and set away from their big blocker and they did a really good job of distributing the ball tonight. And our hitters were able to find the openings and different options they were giving us. I’m really proud of the way the girls played tonight.”
The Flyers were able to defeat the Dragons in straight sets using a balanced attack to build a 13-7 lead early in set one against the Dragons. Senior Abigail Yelken had three kills and Bryanah Hindal and Emily Rutt each added a kill for the Flyers.
Down 21-14, the Dragons made a late push, getting a block from Nash and kills from sophomore Brooke Sasse and junior Taylor Sieber. Senior setter Bailey Lennemann connected with Yelken for the final kill of the set giving the Flyers a 25-20 win.
The Dragons built a narrow 4-2 lead to start set two, but the Flyers scored nine unanswered points, giving them an 11-5 advantage. Dragons senior Brenna Dubbert found Sieber for back-to-back kills midway through the set to cut the Flyers lead to just three points. The Flyers capitalized on Dragon errors, ending set two on a 9-1 run to win 25-15.