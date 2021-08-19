KENESAW — The Kenesaw Blue Devils have a roster full of veterans, but what’s new to the sidelines this season is the coaching staff.
The Blue Devils will split the head coaching duties this year with co-head coaches in Sarah Mack and Levi Gorsuch. Mack has been an assistant coach with the Blue Devils for the last four seasons, but this will be Gorsuch’s first year with the team. While this is Gorsuch’s first year on the sidelines with the Blue Devils it is his sixth year as a high school head varsity coach previously at Sandy Creek and most recently as head coach of the Minden Whippets in 2018 and 2019.
“This is my first year at Kenesaw, so I am just excited to work with coach Mack and these girls to see how far of a run we can make it in the postseason,” Gorsuch said.
Mack shared the same sentiments saying, “I am excited to work with my fellow coaches and see how far we go in the postseason.”
The Blue Devils, who have lost in three straight district finals, have high expectations with a veteran squad. They return five senior starters to the court, led by Cassidy Gallagher who led the team in kills a season ago and Rylee Legg who had the most digs for the Blue Devils in 2020.
“Our seniors will be the backbone of our team and it will be up to them to keep us going in the right direction,” said Gorsuch. “They have set some high expectations and goals for the team this year and we are excited to see them put it all together.”
Halle Nienhueser, Dominga Sanchez, and Chloe Uden are the seniors who round out the returning starters.
“We have a lot of seniors returning from last year’s team and they provide a lot of leadership for the younger players,” said Mack.
Both Mack and Gorsuch were encouraged by the work the players did in the summer and know that will reflect in their growth throughout the season.
“This summer the girls worked hard and put a lot of time in the weight room and open gym to get ready for the season,” Mack said. “Our girls are competitive so we expect to see a lot of growth as the season progresses.”
“We have high expectations for this group,” added Gorsuch. “Our first week of practice went well and this group is really competitive with each other so it make sour practices a lot of fun.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 Harvard, Heartland; Sept. 2 at Amherst, ALC; Sept. 7 at Doniphan-Trumbull, Superior; Sept. 11 Friend invite; Sept. 14 at Harvard, Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 16 Franklin, Deshler; Sept. 18 Central Valley invite; Sept. 21 at Sliver Lake; Sept. 23 Hampton; Sept. 28 at Exeter-Milligan, Gibbon; Oct. 2 Blue Hill quad; Oct. 5 at Lawrence-Nelson, Red Cloud; Oct. 14 Bertrand; Oct. 16 Twin Valley Conference tourney; Oct. 19 Shelton