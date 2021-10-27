KENESAW — A chess match or a shootout?
What’s to be expected Friday night in Kenesaw when the Blue Devils host Falls City Sacred Heart in the second round of the Class D-2 football playoffs?
Nobody knows.
That includes the two head coaches who will lead their teams into battle with the notion that the Round of 16 meeting was due to happen later in the postseason, not Friday.
“This is a semifinal-caliber, state championship-caliber game,” said Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz, whose team has appeared in the playoffs every year since 1987.
“It’s not exactly the draw that you want,” said Kenesaw coach Craig Schnitzler. “But you just kind of prepare as best you can and see how things play out.”
How will it play out exactly?
Goltz said his team knows all too well what lies ahead of it: a heavy dose of Tyson Denkert, the Blue Devils’ not-so-secret weapon who became the 56th player in Nebraska high school football history to rush for 5,000 career yards.
Denkert has 1,445 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground this fall. He has passed for another 609 yards and 10 scores.
“He’s got to be one of the top two or three players in our class,” Goltz said of Denkert. “He’s just a great football player on both sides of the ball and getting him to the ground, that’s going to be the focus because he just has such great balance and power in his legs that he makes plays. And he’s got breakaway speed after he gets through, so he’s definitely a tough match up.”
Containing Denkert is priority No. 1 for the Irish, Goltz said, and one that no team to this point has been up for.
“We can’t give up big plays,” said Goltz. “It seems like every game Denkert’s got two or three 50-yard touchdowns. We have to make them drive the ball.”
Aside from 59 points allowed in the season-opening loss to D-1 favorite Lourdes Central Catholic, the FCSH defense has held opponents to an average of 12.8 points per game.
That figure doesn’t include the Irish’s first-round win last week over Osmond, which scored all of its 41 points on the FCSH junior varsity.
Goltz is confident, but “whether we have a defense that can slow down Kenesaw, we’ll have to wait and see. I do feel like our defensive line has come along and our secondary has gotten better since that first game.”
Kenesaw’s defense hasn’t yielded more than 24 points this season, but it hasn’t faced a dynamic offense like the Irish have.
Sacred Heart quarterback Jakob Jordan threw for 853 yards and ran for 852, accounting for 38 touchdowns during the regular season.
“We’ve got to contain their quarterback,” Schnitzler said. “He’s really fast and very athletic, so we’ve got to contain him with our guys up front. We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage and force them into situations they aren’t really comfortable with. Their option game is big, so we’ve got to cover that and any traps up the middle.”
The team’s signal callers are comparable. Jordan is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and Denkert 5-10, 183 pounds.
Both Batmans have their Robins, too.
Denkert has Trey Kennedy, who has 18 touchdowns and 749 yards rushing, and favorite passing target Lane Kelley (12 catches, 269 yards, five TDs).
Jordan’s top pass catchers have been Evan Keithley and Jake Froeschl.
Experience is sure to play a factor in a game of this magnitude, as well.
Kenesaw, which has been ranked No. 1 all season in the class, has often fizzled out at this stage. The Blue Devils, still in search of a first state championship, have survived the second round just three times since 2014.
Sacred Heart’s eight state titles — the last of which was won in 2016 — and a 72-29 playoff record speak for themselves.
As for a prediction, neither coach was sure although both expect to win.
The toss of a coin might decide this one. Literally and figuratively.
“It could go either way,” Schnitzler said. “it’s going to be quite a dog fight.”
Quick facts
Kenesaw: 12th straight playoff appearance. Missed only three times since 2000. 0-2 vs. FCSH in playoffs (58-0, 2013; 62-46, 2014) Playoff record: 28-27
FCSH: Eight-time state champion (89-94 & 2013, ’16). 35 straight playoff appearances (since 1987) — every year Goltz has been at the school. Playoff record: 72-29
Other 8-man Tribland playoff match ups
- No. 14 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (6-3) at No. 3 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
BDS: 2020 state champions, also won in 2015 & ’17; runner-up in ‘14; 30-8 in playoff games
Pender: 9-20 in playoff games, seventh straight playoff appearance
Last week: BDS handled Fullerton in round one 66-34. Easton Weber rolled up 276 yards on 18 carries and scored five touchdowns. Pender quarterback Braxton Volk threw for five scores and 192 yards on 9 of 10 passing.
- No. 15 Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 6 p.m.
Blue Hill: 2008 champion; runner-up ’06, ’07 an ’17; only missed playoffs twice since 2002; Playoff record: 29-21
HSF: Playoffs every year since 1995. Five-time state champion (1995-96, 2009, ’15, ’19); four-time runner-up (1988, ’98, 2008 & ’12); Playoff record: 77-34
Last week: Blue Hill upset Garden County 28-8. MJ Coffey found Krae Ockinga three times through the air and totaled 202 yards passing. St. Francis led 28-0 at the half over Allen and cruised to a 42-14 victory.