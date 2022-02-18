OMAHA — Going into the Class D semifinals Friday, all signs pointed toward the 132-pound match featuring two area wrestlers to be a must-see bout. And it lived up to the billing.
It took overtime to do so, but Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn got his vengeance over Thayer Central's Brenner McLaughlin with a 2-1 tiebreaker victory.
"Going into the second period, going down, I knew what he was going to do. ... I got the escape and that was nice. He almost had two points, but thankfully we rolled out of bounds. That was kind of the changing point in the match," Kuehn said. "We don't get tired like everyone else. We have better conditioning than anyone in the state."
Last year, McLaughlin beat Kuehn in the third-place match, and that inspired the Blue Devil to circle this matchup on his bracket.
Now having beaten McLaughlin, Kuehn has the confidence that he'll be able to accomplish his ultimate goal of winning a state title. But he'll have to take down Plainview's Scout Ashburn to do so.
"(Friday's win) shows that I've gotten heaps better than last year. I beat Ashburn before, who says I can't do it again? Everyone says he wants the rematch, well, I want the rematch too," Kuehn said.
The Kenesaw grappler said his finals berth won't really sink until the team is back at the hotel. But he said it's already a great feeling.
Thayer Central had three others in the semifinals, but only Gunner Mumford was able to move on and clinch a finals berth.
Mumford has had an impressive state tourney run, and his coaches have seen him incorporate two different styles: using his strength and using his wit.
"I knew I had to come in to those matches with equal amounts of technique and strength," Mumford said. "I came in from 182 last year, so it's not like I'm a slouch out there, but I don't look like a big guy. But I'm trying to combine my technique with my muscle and it's working out pretty well so far."
Mumford said the first thing he'll do when he gets to the hotel on Friday night is run; he's not a natural 160-pounder, so he's constantly working to shave off the pounds to make weight. But he's excited to do so just so he has the opportunity to bring home a gold medal.
"It feels awesome. It's like nothing I've ever felt before," he said. "I've got a lot of weight on my shoulders, and I'm not done yet."
In the final match of the day, Doniphan-Trumbull's Jordy Baland continued to knock down ranked opponents in his weight class. In Friday's semifinal, he beat the No. 2 rated wrestler at 285 pounds, earning him a berth in the state championship match.
"I finally did it. All the work I've done throughout the years has finally paid off," Baland said. "I was just trying to place because I had never qualified before. Now that I've gone this far, I'm so glad to be here."
"Every match he's been growing," D-T head coach Andrew Smith said. "He's been knocking kids off here and there and that builds his confidence...I know these moments can happen for him."
Smith said Baland is especially good on his feet, and he's going to need to be again on Saturday. Baland has one more giant to topple in No. 1 Levi Kerner of Arapahoe, who is 49-0.
"He's a great wrestler, but anything can happen Saturday," Smith said. "We're going to be ready and we're going to make sure Jordy's ready and we're going to have a good day (Saturday)."
Semifinals
106 — Carter Brandyberry (34-3), Alma, pinned Colter Sinn (25-10), Thayer Central;
113 — Gatlin Krepela (42-3), Pleasanton, dec. Triston Wells (46-3), Thayer Central; 7-2
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (39-1), Kenesaw, TB Brenner McLaughlin (45-6), Thayer Central; 2-1
160 — Gunner Mumford (46-5), Thayer Central, dec. Aiden Kuester (51-2), Neligh-Oakdale; 7-2
285 — Jordy Baland (19-9), Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Thomas Psota (42-4), Ravenna; 5-2
Consolation third round
106 — Tristan Olson (31-7), pinned Kyler Carraher (27-15), Franklin; 2:59
120 — Dayton Gipe (23-5), Sandhills Valley, pinned Grant Haussermann (29-16), Franklin; 1:52
120 — Lane Bohac (32-2), East Butler, dec. Ashton Sinn (44-8), Thayer Central; 4-0
182 — Sean Duffy (23-5), Kenesaw, pinned Justin Schroll (29-8), North Platte St. Patrick's; 1:44
195 — Alex Gideon (33-3), Burwell, dec. Cameron Schulte (41-9), Thayer Central; 5-0