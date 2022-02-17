OMAHA — Last season, Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn and Thayer Central’s Brenner McLaughlin both had their runs at the state finals fall one win short. The pair ultimately met in the third-place match.
Fast forward to the 2022 state tournament, and both wrestlers are back in the semifinals. And this time, they’re facing each other.
It’s a match both wrestlers are looking forward to.
“Honestly, I’ve been thinking about it this past week. The whole year I’ve wanted McLaughlin again,” Kuehn said with a smile.
McLaughlin is the No. 1 rated wrestler in the 132-pound bracket, and Kuehn is ranked third. Both dominated their competition on Thursday, going 2-0 and clinching a spot on the medal stand.
“(Kuehn’s) got some common opponents over me, but I’m not going to let that get to my head. I’m just going to go out there and wrestle my match,” McLaughlin said.
Kuehn tallied two pins on the day, with the fall in the quarterfinals coming just 44 seconds into the match. That pin came at the expense of Southwest’s Jacob Kerns, who has a record of 45-8 on the year.
Kuehn had beaten Kerns twice this season already, but he was not expecting to pin the No. 6 wrestlers right away.
“I expected to go into that match and dominate... but once I saw back points I jumped at the opportunity to get them, and when he wasn’t fighting I saw an opportunity to get the pin,” said Kuehn.
McLaughlin pinned his first-round opponent and followed that with a 13-2 major decision. The Titans’ senior has a record of 45-6.
“Senior year, you start to get worn out a little bit when it comes to the end of the season. You really have to dig deep and make every match count and go hard for six minutes,” he said.
The semifinals begin Friday night at 5 p.m., and both McLaughlin and Kuehn are expecting a tough match against one another.
“It’ll be a fun one; it’ll be a dogfight for sure. I think it’ll be a close match and come down to whoever makes less mistakes. You just have to keep your mind in it,” Kuehn said.
“I expect it to be a close match for sure,” McLaughlin said. “It was kind of a tight match last year, and he’s been improving for sure.”
McLaughlin qualified for state every year of his career and has a third-place medal under his belt.
Kuehn, a junior, already has two medals at home and will bring another back after this trip. But a win over his newfound rival will set him up for the gold medal he covets so much.
“I think I’m more prepared now,” Kuehn said of this year’s state appearance compared to previous trips. “The last two times I was here I wasn’t thinking I could win it. Right now, I know I can win it.”
Thayer Central had three more wrestlers punch their tickets to the semifinals. Freshman Colter Sinn (106) earned a pin in the quarterfinals to advance to Friday night’s bouts. Triston Wells (113) recorded an escape with just four seconds left to clinch a 5-4 decision in his quarterfinal matchup. Gunner Mumford (160) also advanced thanks to back-to-back 8-3 decisions.
“The kids came out ready to wrestle (Thursday),” TC coach Josh Bowers said. “We have four placers right now that are not satisfied with where they’re at right now. They want that match (Friday) night. Four in the semis, that might be a best since I’ve been helping (at Thayer Central).”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Jordy Baland also worked his way into the semifinals. He won a 3-2 decision in the first round and then knocked off the No. 4 wrestler at 285 pounds in Summerland’s Logan Mueller, who is 39-4 on the season.
Baland will now have another tough task in Ravenna’s Thomas Psota, who is 42-4 this year and ranked No. 2 in the weight class.
First round
106 — Braxton Hammond (36-7), Southern Valley, pinned Kyler Carraher (25-14), Franklin; 2:15
106 — Colter Sinn (23-10), Thayer Central, dec. Matthew Johnson (20-13), Kimball; 8-1
113 — Blake Devitt (24-15), Hitchcok County, pinned Zachary Burkey (10-12), Doniphan-Trumbull; 1:54
113 — Triston Wells (44-3), Thayer Central, pinned Korbin Carlson (27-10), Winside; 1:09
120 — Eli Paxton (36-3), Mullen, pinned Grant Haussermann (27-15), Franklin; 0:56
120 — Braxton Siebrandt (45-2), Wisner-Pilger, maj. dec. Graiden Ritner (33-16), Wilcox-Hildreth; 11-2
120 — Ashton Sinn (42-7), Thayer Central, pinned Dayton Gipe (21-4), Sandhills Valley; 3:52
126 — Luke Polivka (33-12), East Butler, pinned Keller Twohig (30-16), Franklin; 1:52
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (37-1), Kenesaw, pinned Erik Rojas (27-18), Elm Creek; 2:41
132 — Brenner McLaughlin (43-6), Thayer Central, pinned James McGinnis (32-10), Kimball; 1:49
152 — Ethan Baumert (46-5), GACC, pinned Nate Burd (26-22), Thayer Central; 0:51
160 — Gunner Mumford (44-5), Thayer Central, dec. Garett Schneider (33-16), Twin Loup; 8-3
182 — Sean Duffy (21-4), Kenesaw, pinned Kristian Oeverjordet (9-25), Wisner-Pilger; 110
182 — Kolby Larson (32-1), Burwell, pinned Barett Haussermann (18-17), Franklin; 2:25
195 — Cameron Schulte (39-8), Thayer Central, pinned Jacob Young (30-12), Maxwell; 1:34
285 — Jordy Baland (17-9), Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Juan Perez (19-10), Perkins County; 3-2
Quarterfinals
106 — Colter Sinn (24-10), Thayer Central, pinned Hudson Urkoski (30-10), High Plains; 3:31
113 — Triston Wells (45-3), Thayer Central, dec. Blake Devitt (25-15), Hitchcock County; 5-4
120 — Jacoby Mann (29-2), Winside, maj. dec. Ashton Sinn (43-7), Thayer Central; 8-0
132 — Brenner McLaughlin (44-6), Thayer Central, maj. dec. Brayden Brecka (34-13), East Butler; 13-2
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (38-1), Kenesaw, pinned Jacob Kerns (45-7), Southwest; 0:44
160 — Gunner Mumford (45-5), Thayer Central, dec. Beau Lake (25-6), Bayard; 8-3
182 — Julien Grindle (40-5), Cambridge, dec. Sean Duffy (22-4), Kenesaw; 7-5
195 — Cameron Schulte (40-8), Thayer Central, vs. Keegan Schuler (41-2), Hitchcock County
285 — Jordy Baland (18-9), Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Logan Mueller (39-4), Summerland; 4-2