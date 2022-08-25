KENESAW — Craig Schnitzler won’t try to avoid the elephant in the room.
His Kenesaw Blue Devils graduated a senior class that will live in town and school history books, newspapers, and conversations at the gas pump from time to time.
He understands that.
Tyson Denkert, Trey Kennedy, Sean Duffy, Drake Olson, Eli Jensen. All no longer Blue Devils.
“A lot of our power came from those five seniors and they were tremendous leaders,” said Schnitzler, who is entering his 22nd season at Kenesaw. “They had a lot of football under their belt, especially from when they were freshmen.”
They were the core that produced Kenesaw’s first state championship in school history, a miraculous run through the postseason that featured multiple come-from-behind wins.
Now, it’s essentially a reset for the Blue Devils, who will try to make up for the thousands of yards of offense Denkert accounted for year after year en route to becoming the 56th player ever in state football history to rush for more than 5,000 yards in a career.
“You’re talking about 2,000 yards and most coaches would like to do that in a whole season as a team,” Schnitzler said. “It’s going to be by committee. Obviously, no one is going to carry as much as he did when we needed him to.”
What it’s really going to mean is more of an air attack on offense.
“We’re going to have to throw,” Schnitzler said. “How much that will be, we’ll have to see how the games play out.”
That will fall on the arm of Randyn Uden, who was 9-for-19 for 112 yards in limited action last season.
At least Uden will have some targets to throw the ball to. Lane Kelley had 117 catches for 402 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior campaign in 2021.
Joel Katzberg caught nine passes for 154 yards and four scores.
Passing the ball won’t be the only change for Kenesaw.
After an impressive freshman campaign, Jravin Suck is moving from fullback to center.
Nick Kuehn will fill in at running back and is the team’s leading returning tackler on defense.
The offensive and defensive lines remain largely the same.
“We will have a lot of new faces in our starting lineup,” Schnitzler said.
But the coach believes the Blue Devils will win ball games with this year’s class of seven seniors.
The longtime success of the program has set it up for more success just by nature of winning in the past.
“A lot of winning is not only having kids that buy in to the program and are athletic, but you’ve got to have a belief that when you step on the field that you can win. That comes from having success,” Schnitzler said.
“That’s a huge part of stepping on the field every Friday night. You might be out-manned, but if you can believe, you can beat them. I think that’s an asset our kids possess because they’ve been part of it for years.”
Schedule
Aug. 26 at Loomis; Sept. 2 at Giltner; Sept. 9 Superior; Sept. 16 Deshler; Sept. 23 at Silver Lake; Sept. 30 Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. 7 Blue Hill; Oct. 14 at Axtell
