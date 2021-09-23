KENESAW — Tyson Denkert is on the cusp of football history. You might say, Kenesaw’s senior do-it-all playmaker is rushing toward it.
Since 1893, when high school football began competition in Nebraska, only 53 high school football players have rushed for 5,000 career yards. Not all played 11-man football, but to accomplish a feat of that caliber deserves recognition no matter what the level.
There have been 27 eight-man players, 22 11-man players, and four six-man players who have surpassed the 5,000 career rushing yards mark.
To this point, Denkert has had a stellar prep career and he finds himself 455 yards short of 5,000. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior quarterback has led his Blue Devils to a 4-0 start this fall and is eyeing a spot on an exclusive list.
“Well, if I get it, it will be quite the accomplishment. My team has helped me the entire way through it,” Denkert said. “Coach (Craig) Schnitzler had been a great influence on me. I student-managed two years before high school so I got to watch him and the players that have been around the program awhile.”
Growing up with a football mind, Denkert has now played many years of the sport going back to the third grade. Schnitzler has been nothing short of impressed with the work Denkert has put into his career.
“As he as gone through his four years to this point, I’ve noticed a lot of growth; not only physically but mentally as well,” Schnitzler said. “In school, on the field and basically whatever sport he is participating in, he gives everything that he has. That leads to other kids; the younger kids feed off of that and have a better understanding that success takes hard work. Tyson exemplifies that every day.”
While football is a team sport, when individual records are broken, the recognition can easily be spread around. As Denkert, who plays eight-man football will tell you, it takes a line to open holes and create a path and maybe a few receivers holding blocks down field.
It takes a team to create opportunities for Denkert, which has helped him line up the chance at reaching the 5,000-yard milestone. He’s thankful for the teammates he’s shared the field with, both present and in the past.
“My mindset is for the team. They push me and I push them and in the end it helps all of us to become better athletes. Football is a team sport and I’ve got to give credit to my former and current teammates that have given me the opportunity to get to this point,” Denkert said. “I try as hard as I can to get that extra yard. If I break free, I try to score, but all that can’t be possible without my teammates.”
Denkert and a few other teammates have played with each other for most of their lives. Over time chemistry has been built, which has led to good performances on the field.
Schnitzler sees that paying off with his current squad, ranked No. 1 in Class D-2.
“This group has been playing with each other for a long time, probably since third grade when flag football started. They continue to grow and to develop with each other and you can see it,” Schnitzler said. “As freshmen, they weren’t very big, but they had to play. They weren’t the role of the team, but they filled a big role. That year we went 10-1. As sophomores we graduated four really good seniors that year (and) their role became bigger. Physically, mentally they grew as well from that freshman year.
“It just carried over as juniors. They’ve always worked well together. It has been the linemen making holes along with others from other grade levels. They have been a great combination. They play with a lot of pride and they enjoy what they are doing.”
This year is Denkert’s last to cap off his stellar career. Entering Friday’s week five game with Lawrence-Nelson, he still has a hefty bunch to gain.
But right now, it’s not about the yards.
“I think that Tyson would agree with me the yards are really nice and special, but he will take a win over yards any day of the week,” Schnitzler said. “That is our focus and anything that comes with a win is an added pleasure. We want to make sure that we take care of business first.”
Nebraska’s all-time career prep rushing leaders
Here is a list the Tribune compiled from available information of the all-time career rushing leaders in Nebraska high school football history:
