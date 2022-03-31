Errors proved too costly for Adams Central’s baseball team Thursday at Duncan Field.
The Patriots committed three miscues while falling 6-3 to the unbeaten Central City/Fullerton/Centura Kernels, who played error-free.
Those mistakes especially hurt AC in the fifth inning. That’s when the Kernels scored three runs aided by a pair of infield errors. The big inning saw the Kernels take a 4-2 edge.
AC’s lack of sharpness on defense resulted in its coach declaring that the Patriot practice sessions will focus more on defensive improvement.
“Most of our practices have been geared toward hitting. I wouldn’t say I’ve neglected defense. However, we’ve been hitting a lot more in practice than we’ve been doing defense,” said AC coach Travis McCarter. “We gave (CC/F/C) every opportunity to win.”
The loss dropped the Patriots to 1-2 on the season. CC/F/C improved to 6-0.
McCarter gave praise to the Kernels.
“They’ve just got a lot of confidence. They came in undefeated. Five games under their belt, all wins,” McCarter said.
Adams Central took the upper hand early, racking up two runs in its first at-bats. Nick Conant’s two-RBI triple did the trick.
Conant’s blast got past the Kernels and settled near the brick wall of Duncan Field’s cavernous outfield.
Scoring on the three-bagger were Jayden Teichmeier and Jaxen Gangwish. Teichmeier got on with a single. Gangwish followed with a walk.
Both easily scored. Conant rounded third, thinking he might be able to race for an inside-the-park home run, but stayed safe until getting tagged out on a rundown.
That ended AC’s first-inning run production.
Starting AC pitcher Creighton Jacobitz stayed on the mound through the first batter in the seventh inning. He then had to be relieved when he maxed out on the pitch count rule of 90 pitches. Jacobitz appeared strong enough to be able to continue, however.
“I was really proud of him. He turned a corner. He threw pitches for strikes and they only had a few hard-hit balls off him,” McCarter said about Jacobitz and his pitching performance.
AC’s Joe Peshek came on in relief and finished the game.
Isaac Meyer led the Patriot hitters. He belted a triple in the sixth inning to go along with two singles. His triple brought home Sam Dierks, who got on base with a walk.
“Our approaches at the plate were really good today and our hitters looked good,” McCarter said. “Now I need to turn to defense and figure out what we need to do there. Our guys are good ball players. They want it so bad against these good teams that they just try too hard sometimes.”
CC/F/C (6-0)......000 130 2 — 6 5 0
AC (1-2)............200 001 0 — 3 6 3
WP — Carter Noakes. LP — Creighton Jacobitz.
2B — CC/F/C, Jakob Ruhl, Kale Jensen.
3B — AC, Nick Conant, Isaac Meyer.