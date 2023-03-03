LINCOLN — KA-DI! KA-DI! KA-DI!
Kadi Kimberly smiled with cameras and microphones in her face on the south end of the floor inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Adams Central fans covering the red stadium seats behind her chanted her name.
Kimberly has hit many 3-pointers in four seasons with the Patriots. None have been bigger or come in more dire circumstances than the one she hit early Friday afternoon.
Tie game. Overtime. 30 seconds left.
Didn’t matter.
Kimberly hit the game-winning shot from well beyond the college arc to vault No. 3 Adams Central past Bridgeport, 47-44, and into Saturday’s Class C-1 state championship game.
“It’s crazy,” Kimberly said in the moments after the Patriots handed the state’s last unbeaten team it’s first loss.
“This is the first year I’ve actually been off the bench, so making that winning shot is just crazy to me. It’s never happened before.”
For Adams Central, a state final hasn’t happened in 28 years. Not since 1995 have the Patriots played for gold in the last game of the season. They won that season in what was, before Friday, their first finals appearance.
AC will meet top-seeded North Bend Central in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship at PBA.
“What an incredible feeling,” said Patriots coach Evan Smith. “Not only for me personally, but for our kids in our program, our student section and our fans.
“It was unreal. Our kids have willed this since the summer and it’s come to fruition. And we’re just excited to have the chance to play North Bend.”
One undefeated dragon down, one three-time defending champion to go.
The Patriots (26-1) handed Bridgeport just its third loss in its last 54 games. AC also handed the Bulldogs their first loss last season, but with much less on the line.
Bridgeport had aspirations of an undefeated season, the school’s first title, in its third consecutive journey to the state tournament.
Adams Central denied the western-most C-1 mammoth that chance.
“It’s just kind of strange,” said Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen, who sat in a chair in the hallways beneath PBA for some time while attempting to comprehend why this journey wasn’t any different than the last two for his Bulldogs.
Kuhlen wasn’t alone in purple and gold while dwelling on their most hard-to-swallow defeat to date. Senior Ruthie Loomis-Goltl was seated near a PBA exit with her parents in silence, wondering how the Bulldogs couldn’t hang on to a four-point fourth-quarter lead.
“We just couldn’t get separation,” Kuhlen said. “We were very much in position to win the game, we just couldn’t get that possession (to put it away).”
Loomis-Goltl, who will be bound for Division I University of Colorado after her prep season ends in a third-place game at Lincoln Northwest, finished with a game-high 18 points with seven blocked shots and seven rebounds.
But she, and her junior sister Olivia, each missed crucial free throws in overtime that left the door open for AC.
“Ruthie and Olivia both go to the free throw line, both outstanding shooters, go 1-for-2,” Kuhlen said. “We could have had a four-point lead coming out of that situation.”
Instead, Megyn Scott finished off a team-high 15-point outing by going 2-for-2 on the other end to tie the game at 44.
Bridgeport missed a 3-point try on its final possession before Kimberly blew the roof off the place with her ninth, 10th and 11th points.
Swish.
“If you look on the film, I had my hand up. I knew it was going in as soon as it left her hand,” Smith said. “She’s been big for us all year long, and in clutch situations. We started her there in overtime because we knew we were going to need a big shot from her.
“She delivered.”
Kimberly had two other 3-pointers and a lay up in her effort. Of the game’s 14 lead changes, the senior flipped the score three times, including the last.
Gracie Weichman had seven points, all after halftime. She hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth with 3:45 to go and two free throws to kick off overtime.
The Patriots hit just 27% of their shots, but more importantly held Bridgeport to 26%.
Smith said AC “put all our eggs in one basket of making somebody else score” other than the Loomis-Goltl sisters, who combined for 32 of the the Bulldogs’ 44 points.
Ella Schluterbusch added 10 for Bridgeport and Grace Dean two.
“We were not going to allow (the Loomis-Goltls) to get going,” Smith said. “Our defensive rotations were just good enough to cause problems and make shots tough.”
Consequently, the Patriots out-rebounded Bridgeport 50-31.
“We limited their second chance opportunities, which created so many more opportunities for us to score,” Smith said.
Rachel Goodon was held to just three points on 1-of-11 shooting, but her primary job on Friday, Smith said, was playing defense on fellow 6-foot-3 post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who had six fourth-quarter points. Goodon did tally seven blocked shots.
Bridgeport had the final possession of regulation in a 40-all game after Goodon missed a pair of go-ahead free throws with 11.3 seconds left.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl raced up the Bulldogs up the floor, but they couldn’t get a shot up. Kuhlen called a timeout with 1.4 seconds left in regulation. The clock initially wound down to 0.5 seconds before the referees added back time.
The game was bound for overtime.
The Patriots were bound for the finals.
AC (26-1)...........10 7 10 13 7 — 47
Bridgeport (25-1)...1 10 9 11 4 — 44
Adams Central (47)
Gracie Weichman 2-7 2-2 7, Megyn Scott 4-10 5-5 15, Kylie Lancaster 2-5 0-0 5, Lauryn Scott 0-7 2-4 2, Rachel Goodon 1-11 1-4 3, Kadi Kimberly 4-10 0-0 11, Briey Nienhueser 0-3 0-0 0, Lynsie Lancaster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 14-51 10-15 47.
Bridgeport (44)
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 3-14 8-10 14, Brooklyn Mohrman 0-3 0-1 0, Ella Schluterbusch 3-15 2-3 10, Mackenzie Liakos 0-2 0-0 0, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 5-11 8-10 18, Grace Dean 1-2 0-1 2, Alexis Hill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-48 18-25 44.
Three-point goals—AC 5-17 (Weichman 1-3, K. Lancaster 1-3, L. Scott 0-2, Kimberly 3-9); B 2-15 (O. Loomis-Goltl 0-1, Mohrman 0-3, Schluterbusch 2-9, Liakos 0-2). Rebounds—AC 50-15 (M. Scott 10); B 31-9 (O. Loomis-Goltl 8-2). Turnovers—AC 22; B 11.