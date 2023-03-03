LINCOLN — If you ask the North Bend Eagle’s Nathan Arneal, I just knew it was going to be Kadi Kimberly.
When the Adams Central senior hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the Class C-1 semifinal to boost the Patriots past Bridgeport 47-44 on Friday, I leaned to Arneal at my left and said “I told you it would be her.”
I’m no genie. I’m observant.
And I know this Adams Central team — and, for that matter, St. Cecilia, bound for a fifth straight final. You’ll get your turn, Hawkettes.
Kimberly stood in the Pinnacle Bank Arena spotlight. She shined. She’s having the best of her four seasons by far, contributing in more ways every game it seems.
Three huge 3-pointers Friday, the biggest with 30 seconds left of an overtime game.
Her smile beamed in front of cameras and newsman’s top lights. She was interviewed more than she ever has been, especially on a basketball floor.
But here she was: Kadi Kimberly, Adams Central’s biggest hero in 28 years.
Perhaps nobody is more deserving after playing a role maybe most teenagers wouldn’t last in these days.
Kimberly is not a starter for coach Evan Smith. Has never been. But her persistence and consistence in refining what she’s now known for, her 3-point shooting, has not only earned her some TV time and recognition from the media, but a chance to make history with her teammates.
“She’s embraced her role as a kid that even though she doesn’t start she’s just as important as one of the five on the floor,” Smith said. “The 3-point shooting is important, but she’s a glue kid and leader for us that really can bring a team together when we need it the most.
“Just selfless in every way possible.”
Kimberly’s interview answers reflect that. She didn’t expect it to be her, at least not a year ago in Lincoln as maybe the seventh or eighth girl in the lineup.
“This is my first year I’ve actually been off the bench, so making that shot is just crazy to me,” she said.
It’s a shot I’ve seen her hit all season, which is why I told Arneal it was possible, even likely, that she would.
When Kimberly drove to the rack and scored a layup in Wednesday’s first round game, I had to double take because that’s not her typical style.
But she’s one of a few reasons this Patriot team has made it back to the program’s first state final since winning it in 1995.
There isn’t one player an opponent can take away. Rachel Goodon, the team’s leading scorer, had three points in the semifinal.
Insert Kimberly for 11, Megyn Scott for 15 and Gracie Weichman for seven.
Clutch shots from all of them in a game with so many little momentum swings.
It’s easy to forget Adams Central has been here, too. Friday was the Patriots’ third semifinal in four seasons.
One of the few teams with more experience is the one AC will see in Saturday’s 11 a.m. final: top-seeded North Bend Central.
The Tigers have been Class C-1’s Goliath the last three seasons, winning a championship in each. Their streak began with a semifinal win over Adams Central in the 2020 semifinals.
Led by senior Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC has dispatched Yutan and Malcolm to again reach the title game.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Smith said. “Super athletic team. It’ll be a little different pace; they’re up and down the floor and more man-to-man pressure.”