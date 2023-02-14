Avery Kissinger scored 23 points — all in the first half — to lead Hastings St. Cecilia to a 49-25 win over Red Cloud to advance to the finals of the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament Tuesday night at Chapman Gym.
The win matches the Hawkettes against Blue Hill, a 47-21 winner over Silver Lake in the other side of the bracket.
St. Cecilia led 29-13 at halftime. Kissinger’s 23 points came from hitting all five of her 3-point attempts and three field goals on 8-of-10 shooting.
“It’s nice to be able to control the tempo like we did from the second quarter on,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “It helps when we shoot the ball well, too.”
Kissinger didn’t score in the second half. In fact, the freshman took just two shots after halftime. But junior Tatum Krikac dominated scoring in the third quarter with all nine of her points in the stanza. Ryann Sabatka added 10 points and pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.
Berndt was pleased with the team’s effort and is hoping that the tough schedule the team played will pay off in the postseason.
“We had a tough stretch mid-season. This is the time of year where you hope the kind of schedule we play pays off,” Berndt said.
Red Cloud was led by Josie Rust’s eight points.
In the nightcap, after a slow start, Blue Hill had a 17-point scoring burst in the second quarter to grab a 10-point halftime advantage, 22-12. Gracey Utecht hit a 3 early in the quarter, then teammate Reece Mlady added a pair of treys and Ellie Mangers hit a couple of layups.
The Bobcats had a balanced attack, led by Rachel Hafer’s nine points, while Mlady had eight. Mangers, Utecht and Keiera Schmidt scored seven apiece. Emma Karr pulled down six rebounds.
Blue Hill’s offensive spark continued in the third quarter as the team hit four more three-pointers, including a pair from Schmidt.
“Overall, I’m pretty pleased with how we played,” Blue Hill coach Tim Streff said. “But we’ll need to play hard for more than just two quarters against St. Cecilia (in Thursday’s subdistrict final). We’ll need a full 32 minutes to keep pace with them. We know they will come out locked down on defense.”
The Hawkettes (15-7) and the Bobcats (12-9) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Gym.
Red Cloud................6 7 5 7 — 25
St. Cecilia...........10 19 13 7 — 49
Red Cloud (25)
Hersh 2-6 0-0 5, Fangmeyer 1-4 0-0 3, Minnick 2-7 2-2 6, Rust 4-6 0-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Kucera 1-3 0-0 2, Faimon 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 10-28 3-6 25.
St. Cecilia (49)
Parr 0-1 0-0 0, Kissinger 8-12 2-2 23, Musalek 1-3 0-0 3, T.Krikac 4-8 0-0 9, Sabatka 5-13 0-0 10, Vargas 0-1 1-2 1, Demuth 1-4 0-0 3, N.Krikac 0-2 0-0 0, Schneider 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 3-4 49.
Three-point goals — RC 2-6 (Hersh 1-3, Fangmeyer 1-2, Faimon 0-1), STC 8-18 (Kissinger 5-7, Musalek 1-2, T.Krikac 1-3, Sabatka 0-1, Demuth 1-4, N.Krikac 0-1). Rebounds - RC 21 (Hersh, Minnick 4), STC 23 (Sabatka 7). Turnovers — RC 26, STC 13.
Blue Hill...........5 17 16 9 — 47
Silver Lake...........4 8 6 3 — 21
Blue Hill (47)
Mangers 2-10 3-6 7, Karr 1-1 0-0 2, Utecht 2-4 0-0 5, Mlady 3-7 0-0 8, Schmidt 2-6 1-2 7, Toepfer 3-4 0-0 7, Hafer 3-4 2-2 9, Reiman 0-1 0-0 0, Himmelberg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-38 6-10 47.
Silver Lake (21)
S.Schmidt 3-7 0-2 6, Karr 0-4 0-0 0, E.Schmidt 1-14 1-2 3, Bonifas 1-2 0-0 2, Soucek 4-10 1-2 9, Swanson 0-1 0-0 0, Pankoke 0-1 1-2 1, Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Parr 0-1 0-0 0, Junek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-45 3-8 21.
Three-point goals — BH 7-18 (Mangers 0-2, Utecht 1-3, Mlady 2-4, Schmidt 2-5, Toepfer 1-2, Hafer 1-1, Reiman 0-1), SL 0-8 (S.Schmidt 0-1, E.Schmidt 0-6, Swanson 0-1). Rebounds - BH 23 (Karr 6), SL 25 (Karr 7). Turnovers — BH 10, SL 12.