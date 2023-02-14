Avery Kissinger scored 23 points — all in the first half — to lead Hastings St. Cecilia to a 49-25 win over Red Cloud to advance to the finals of the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament Tuesday night at Chapman Gym.

The win matches the Hawkettes against Blue Hill, a 47-21 winner over Silver Lake in the other side of the bracket.

0
0
0
0
0