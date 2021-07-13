Fresh off of a trial run on the PGA Tour last week, Norfolk native Luke Kluver didn’t feel much pressure in Monday’s U.S. Amateur Qualifier.
Kluver, whose family has roots in the Tribland area, didn’t have the start he anticipated in the single-day, 36-hole tournament hosted by Lochland Country Club.
But his second-round 65 — tied for the low score on the day — propelled him to a first-place finish, carding a collective 133, 11-under par to claim a spot at the U.S Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, next month.
Norfolk native @KluverLuke wins the U.S Amateur Qualifier over 36 holes, shooting -11 today. He secures one of two spots from today’s field at @OakmontCC next month. pic.twitter.com/0C5vNDB9cE— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) July 13, 2021
A first-round 68 left something to be desired for Kluver. Although four under par, he knew he could go lower. And he did.
“I knew today was going to be a dog fight,” Kluver said. “Just with the light winds we had, the greens were rolling perfect, and there was just a lot of scoring holes out here.
“It feels really good to be able to keep grinding after the first 18 holes that I didn’t feel like I got everything out of. So to be able to keep plugging away, I had a couple of putts roll in and I was able to just find a way to get in on top.”
Kluver’s second 18 began with a bang. He eagled the par five No. 1 and birdied the par 3 third hole.
“That really helped jumpstart the round, and I needed it to catch those leaders early on,” Kluver said. “I just kept plugging away. I picked holes I felt like I was able to score on and I felt like I just played smart, tried to get the ball to the middle of the green and putt to the edges.”
Kluver chased 18-hole leader and reigning Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic, who opened the tournament with a 65.
Sajevic reached nine-under with his eagle on No. 1, but gave the strokes right back with a double bogey on No. 3. He finished his second round two-over par with a 74 and in fifth place.
Kluver said playing in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, last week as a sponsor exemption, where he spent time in the top-five of the leaderboard before finishing at one-under, was an “incredible opportunity.”
“I found out that my game is good enough to play out there, it’s just a matter of time before I keep learning and get the experience to be able to play with those guys,” he said.
Securing the second qualifying spot was a little less of a runaway than Kluver’s four-stroke victory.
South Dakota native Jackson Thompson spent time in the lead, once reaching a low score of 11-under through 29 holes. But a collapse on the back nine, specifically the last five holes, cost him the top spot and nearly slipped him out of contention.
“It was a collapse, it’s all good,” Thompson said with laugh.
Thompson gave back four strokes with three bogeys, a double bogey, and a birdie across holes 14 through 18, which opened the door for a plethora of contenders.
But almost no one expected Josh Wilson to jump into the conversation. Even Wilson himself, who said afterward it was “one of my best performances I’ve had.”
Wilson snuck up on the field with 10 birdies in his second round. If it wasn’t for three bogeys on the back nine and a double bogey on No. 2, Wilson wouldn’t have had to participate in a playoff against Thompson.
“I made a stretch of about 100-feet worth of putts to help me,” Wilson said. “I honestly had no clue what was going on during that last nine holes, it was pure adrenaline.”
Thompson’s final round finished nearly an hour before Wilson’s. The latter had to birdie No. 9 to tie and he did.
The pair teed off on No. 17 for the first playoff hole with Wilson’s shot drawing to the left edge and Thompson’s fading to the right.
Wilson’s second and third were costly, though. His approach clipped a branch and kicked into the left rough. His third left him roughly 50-feet to putt.
“I don’t typically play a draw and I thought I could keep a low draw around the tree, but I just didn’t hit it very good,” Wilson said of his second shot.
Although a respectable try, Wilson’s putt stopped two feet short of the cup.
“You’ve got to make par in a playoff to at least keep it going,” Wilson said.
Thompson, whose approach was short of the green, chipped to within five feet and parred the hole to secure the win.
It was the perfect bit of revenge for the double bogey he suffered there in his second round skid.
“It was nice to bounce back on 17,” Wilson said. “I kind of needed it; I’m glad I did it (on 17).
“I told myself, ‘Up and down and I’ve probably got this.’ I had a good lie, got a little lucky and hit a good one.”
Wilson recovered a bit of his mentality on the driving range and putting green prior to the playoff.
“I swung really, really well all day today,” he said. “Obviously I didn’t finish well, but I felt good. I just had to trust it. I hit a couple just to confirm some of my feels and it was good from there.”
A spot in the field at Oakmont reaffirmed Wilson’s confidence.
“I’ve been struggling the last couple of months,” Wilson said, “so it was really nice to see some of it finally start to pay off.”
Much of, if not all of the field that competed on Monday will return for the Nebraska Amateur Championship, a four-day tournament, later this month.
Wilson, who is the first alternate for the U.S. Amateur Championship if for some reason Kluver or Thompson cannot attend, has high hopes for his next trip to Lochland.
“I love this course. It fits my eye really well and I really understand the greens,” he said. “I’m excited in a couple weeks to come back and maybe I can raise a trophy.”
Ryan Hybl of Norman, Oklahoma, earned second alternate with his dual 69s.
U.S. Amateur Qualifier Results
1, Luke Kluver 68-65 133; 2, Jackson Thomspon 67-70 137*; 3, Josh Wilson 70-67 137; 4, Ryan Hybl 69-69 138; 5, Andrew Sajevic 65-74 139; 6, Jack Evans 72-68 140; 6, Caleb Badura 70-70 140; 6, Thomas Longbella 69-71 140; 9, Mac McClear 71-70 141; 9, Luke Phillips 74-67 141; 9, Key Coker 72-69 141; 9, Alex Kubik 70-71 141; 9, Jack Lundin 71-70 141; 14, German Tagle 70-72 142; 14, Miles Russell 74-68 142; 16, Ryan Nietfeldt 70-74 144; 16, Barry Meyer 72-72 144; 16, Jack Baker 70-74 144; 16, John Spellerbeger 75-69 144; 16, JJ Cooney 73-71 144; 16, Geronimo Narizzano 74-70 144; 16, Grant Jabenis 74-70 144; 23, Nate Vontz 71-74 145; 24, Drew D’Ercole 75-71 146; 24, Alex Zilig 73-73 146; 26, Jay Moore 76-71 147; 26, Garrett Morehead 71-76 147; 28, Josh Peters 76-72 148; 29, Adam Van Raden 77-72 149; 29, Peyton Austin 74-75 149; 31, Charlie Zielinski 76-74 150; 31, Reed Malleck 72-78 150; 31, Cade McCallum 73-77 150; 34, Christian Ghilardi 76-75 151; 34, Matthew Kloetzer 75-76 151; 34, Bryce Hammer 74-77 151; 34, Matthew Quandt 77-74 151; 38, Matthew Schrock 78-74 152; 39, Rockney Peck 77-77 154; 40, Marcus Eriksen 78-78 156; 40, Alexander Thomsen 77-79 156; 42 Henry Kosmicki 77-80 157; 42, Ivan Yabut 75-82; 44 Chris Weidt 84-82 166; 45, Sam Gage 82-87 169; 46, Ethan Shaw 84-86 170; Tucker Knaak 76-WD; Matt Clements 94-WD