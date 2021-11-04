LINCOLN — Oakland-Craig’s attack could relate to an amateur golfer’s thought process: confident and decisive.
“Yeah, I can reach the green from here,” the golfer would say from no matter how far out they were.
The top-rated Knights were much the same on the volleyball court Thursday night against St. Cecilia, winning 25-15, 25-17, 25-9.
No matter where they were on the court, the Knights were swinging the driver. In full attack mode.
“They were swinging hammers from every position,” said St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher. “They were hitting lines, hitting deep corners. It was tough to play defense.”
Unofficially, the Knights (29-6) sent just two free balls across the net in their clean sweep of St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The rest were down balls and full-on, in-system swings.
“That was great volleyball for us,” said O-C head coach Becky Rennerfeldt, whose team is at state for the first time since 1992. “We have a great offense and have lots of hitters, as you can see.”
Seven different Knights terminated kills throughout the match, including a match-high 13 by Bailey Helzer.
Her sister Brandi tacked on eight for the Oakland-Craig squad, which received a special pre-match message from Olympic champion and former Nebraska Cornhusker Jordan Larson.
“She gave us a shout-out about it doesn’t matter where you play; if it’s in the Olympics or if you play at state, it’s still the same game,” Rennerfeldt said. “That message really sunk into our girls.”
St. Cecilia (23-12) was ill-prepared for the quickness and IQ shown by the Knights.
The Hawkette block was often tardy, too.
Schumacher said just getting a hand on the ball at the net would’ve made a world of difference.
“It’s huge to just slow them down and give your defense time,” Schumacher said. “We weren’t able to do that very much, but the few opportunities that we did, you could see that it helped a lot.”
Going fast is the Knights’ MO, Rennerfeldt said.
“We try to run as quick an offense as we can,” the O-C coach said. “We feel like, at the Class C-2 level, the quicker we run our offense, the better off we are.”
St. Cecilia’s offense struggled to put away kills, partly because it wasn’t in system much, but also because of the way the Knights dug on defense.
Attacks and angles that had produced kills for the Hawkettes this season simply didn’t work Thursday.
The Knights held St. Cecilia to 15 total kills for the match, six each by Ryann Sabatka and Addie Kirkegaard, and three by Lindsey Parr.
“I’m more proud of our defense,” Rennerfeldt said. “That’s why we were able to hit well because that always kept us in system. And we had (St. Cecilia) out of system a lot. They weren’t able to attack. Our girls just played really good today.”
STC (23-12).........................15 17 9
O-C (29-6)..........................25 25 25
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Erin Sheehy 0-1-0, Ryann Sabatka 6-1-1, Jill Parr 0-0-0, Lindsey Parr 3-0-0, Hailey Reifert 0-0-0, Chloe Valentine 0-0-0, Etta Schreiner 0-0-1, Brynn Weeks 0-0-0, Addie Kirkegaard 6-0-3. Totals: 15-2-5.
Assists: J. Parr 13, L. Parr 1, Reifert 1.
Oakland-Craig (kills-aces-blocks)
Adi Rennerfeldt 1-0-0, Brandi Helzer 8-2-0, Johnna Peterson 1-1-0, Bailey Helzer 13-0-1, Maycie Johnson 5-0-0, Gretchen Seagren 8-0-1 1/2, Shea Johnson 5-0-1/2, Laryn Johnson 0-0-0. Totals: 41-3-3.
Assists: Rennerfeldt 34, L. Johnson 2.