OMAHA — There wasn't a lot of celebrating when it came to the Hastings semifinal matches on Friday, but that's not because a lack of positive results. Instead, the Tiger wrestlers accepted their victories and immediately started preparing themselves for the final match of the season: the state championship.

Returning finalists Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner both moved on from the semis with a business-like attitude, much like the way they've approached the whole season. But now, the two HHS seniors are just one win away from earning gold medals.

