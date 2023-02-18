p02-20-23NSAwrKort.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Braiden Kort takes down Scottbluff’s Chance Houser in their 120-pound Class B championship match Saturday during the state tournament in Omaha. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

OMAHA — Braiden Kort can now say he's a state wrestling champion.

After three consecutive runner-up finishes in three separate weight classes, Kort found the sweet spot in a second go at the 120-pound crown.

0
0
0
0
0