OMAHA — Braiden Kort can now say he's a state wrestling champion.
After three consecutive runner-up finishes in three separate weight classes, Kort found the sweet spot in a second go at the 120-pound crown.
OMAHA — Braiden Kort can now say he's a state wrestling champion.
After three consecutive runner-up finishes in three separate weight classes, Kort found the sweet spot in a second go at the 120-pound crown.
The Hastings High senior scored a major decision on Scottsbluff's Chance Houser in Saturday's final in front of a full house at CHI Health Center Arena.
"It feels amazing," Kort said afterward. "I've worked for this for four years now and I've come up short every year besides this one."
Kort took down Houser in the first period and did so again in the second, nearly recording a pin. He was awarded three near-fall points to go up 7-0.
"I got the cradle locked up and it was close," Kort said. "I just kind of leaned backwards and I thought I was going to end the match right there, but we ended up going out of bounds.
"That really helped the match a lot."
A takedown with 42 seconds sealed Kort's first title in his final chance to get one.
He said there were sometimes thoughts in his mind that maybe he'd never win a state title. But they never stuck with him.
"I was not going to let that happen," he said.
And it didn't.
This story will be updated.
Sports Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.